3 nightlife veterans unite to launch Houston's next great cocktail bar
Montrose’s cocktail scene is about to get a luxurious upgrade, thanks to three nightlife veterans joining forces. Melrose aims to elevate the scene with a sophisticated atmosphere, eye-catching cocktails, and Houston’s best chicken tenders.
More on the tendies in a bit.
Located in the former La Grange space at 2517 Ralph St., Melrose unites Clarkwood co-owner Army Sadeghi — whose intimate wine and cocktail bar has become one of Houston’s favorite social establishments — with Brandon Duliakas and Dan Wierck, the entrepreneurs behind game-changing Washington Avenue hotspots such as Clutch and Concrete Cowboy. The partnership developed after Duliakas and Wierck learned that Sadeghi had also attempted to lease the space.
“I’m really excited. We have three powerhouses combining forces. I don’t think Houston has had this before,” Wierck tells CultureMap. “We all have very different backgrounds, but we all want the same thing — a very successful, greatly executed, beautifully built place. We’re hyper-focused on that.”
Duliakas hadn’t seen the space until Wierck invited him to meet there, but he immediately recognized its potential. With three distinct spaces — the interior, the outdoor courtyard, and an intimate upstairs lounge — Melrose will be able to host a variety of occasions, from weeknight hangouts to date nights and private events.
“The paneled glass windows, the courtyard, our neighbors — Rosie Cannonball is one of my favorite restaurants — the whole vibe of the space itself. The bones are amazing,” Duliakas says.
To create the right environment, the partners enlisted Davis Ink, a California-based firm that designed Toca Madera’s location in Hollywood. Their plans include installing a new, lowered ceiling to make the interior feel more intimate, along with adding lots of greenery both indoors and outside. Different seating options will create spaces for both groups and couples. The 12-seat upstairs bar will feel even more intimate, thanks to its candle-lit interior.
As for the drinks, an Amsterdam-based cocktail consultant will be creating the bar’s menu. The three partners expect the drinks he develops to be so eye-catching and delicious that they’re concerned other Houston bar owners will try to enlist his services. For now, they’re keeping his name under wraps until all parties agree on the terms of a non-compete agreement.
“He has a big passion for hospitality. Our first conversation was about culture and pride and goals, and staff that buys into the program,” Duliakas says.
“With Clarkwood, I was hands-on with developing the style [of cocktails],” Sadeghi adds. “I think it’s nice to get another perspective. When I came across him, what really attracted me was the style of cocktails he’s delivering. It’s dramatically different from what we see in Houston.”
The consultant will give Melrose a range of cocktails, including updated classics and a menu of seasonal drinks that will change every six months. Some will be served in high-end glassware, while others will offer tableside presentations. Expect to see slightly different ingredients and flavor combinations than are typically found in a Houston bar.
Chef Emmanuel Chavez is creating the bar's food menu. Photo by Getty Images for James Beard Foundation
Tatemó chef-owner Emmanuel Chavez will ensure that Melrose’s food menu is similarly ambitious. Chavez — a two time James Beard Award finalist, Food & Wine Best New Chef recipient, and CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Restaurant of the Year winner — will be creating a menu that differs from Tatemó’s offerings, which are made with nixtamalized heirloom corn from Mexico. Instead of tacos and tostadas, he’ll develop a range of shareable bar snacks for the evening and a weekend brunch menu. Think a fresh take on a familiar dish like hamachi crudo or, yes, chicken tenders.
“We really want to do something that’s different from what you’re used to seeing from him. Something that’s a bit more general but done in a very elevated way,” Sadeghi says.
“We want the best chicken tenders with the best buttermilk ranch or barbecue sauce that’s next level with the best batter, presented in a really cool way,” he adds.
While the bar snacks are designed to be small bites, brunch will be more substantial. Duliakas promises that there will be pancakes, but whether they’re the same masa pancakes Chavez made for Tatemó’s former brunch menu remains to be seen.
Taken together, Melrose shows that all three partners want to use their experiences in hospitality to create a space that’s a little more mature than some of their previous efforts. After all, they’re getting older—so are the people who partied with them when Clutch first opened its doors. Melrose is designed to become as much of a Montrose staple as nearby establishments like Hugo’s or Anvil.
“We know the shelf life that nightclubs have, especially in Houston. We’ve been really lucky to have concepts like Clutch and Concrete Cowboy that have been open for eight to 10 years, but I think the goal with this one is to have something that can be there for a long time and deliver a great, high-level product for years to come,” Duliakas says.