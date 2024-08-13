crepe expectations
New York-based bakery takes the cake with new flagship store in Houston
A bakery that sells eye-catching, Japanese-inspired crepe cakes is expanding its presence in Houston. Lady M will open its second Houston-area location this Wednesday, August 14.
Located at West on West, the Asian-influenced shopping center at 12270 Westheimer Road, the new Lady M joins restaurants such as South Korean bakery Paris Baguette and Tsujita Artisan Noodle, a Tokyo-based ramen shop known for its dipping noodles, as well as Asian grocery store 99 Ranch. It joins Lady M’s location at the Galleria that opened last year.
Unlike the Galleria location that’s relatively compact and only has a couple of tables for dining, the new Lady M is the company’s largest outpost in the country. With almost 2,800-square-feet, it has plenty of room for shoppers to take a cake home or to dine in on a slice while sipping coffee or tea. Crystal chandeliers give the space a luxurious atmosphere.
“Our new Westchase location marks a significant milestone for Lady M,” CEO Ken Romaniszyn said in a statement. “Houston has always been a city that appreciates fine cuisine, and we are delighted to bring our largest boutique yet to this vibrant and diverse community. We are confident that our customers will love the exclusive offerings and unique experiences that this new space provides.”
Buy a whole cake or a slice.Courtesy of Lady M
Based in New York, Lady M’s signature Mille Crêpe Cake is made with 20 layers of crepes. Flavors include classics like the Signature Mille Crêpes and Green Tea Mille Crêpes as well as chocolate, pistachio, tiramisu, and mango. Lady M also offers other sweets such as a strawberry shortcake cake, passionfruit cheesecake, and a berry tart. Seasonal flavors such as the upcoming passion fruit and Earl Grey cakes keep things fresh.
In an interview with CultureMap last year, Romaniszyn explained how the cake’s delicate flavor has helped it win fans nationwide.
“One of the biggest compliments we get is ‘I don't like desserts, but I like Lady M.’ We really focus on the ingredients,” Romaniszyn said. “We don’t have to put a lot of sugar into our cakes to mask any bad stuff. We’re using really high end ingredients to bring out the flavor profile. I think that’s why we’re able to reach a broad base of dessert lovers and non-desserts.”
The bakery opens daily at 11 am. For more information, visit Lady M’s website.