Where to Drink Now
11 new Houston happy hours shaking up fall with food and drink deals
The days are getting shorter, but happy hours make even the earliest of sunsets brighter. From new restaurants to refreshed menus, there are plenty of ways to end the day in Houston. We’ve rounded up a few of the latest additions to the city’s happy hour scene, offering everything from empanadas to oysters, and beers to an Old Fashioned.
Aroma
The recently opened Uptown pizza and pasta joint has happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 4-6 pm, along with a late-night happy hour Friday and Saturday from 10 pm to midnight. Specials include $15 pizzas, $10 cocktails and glasses of wine, and $5 beers.
The Branch
The happy hour at The Branch, the newest concept by James Beard Award finalist chef Chris Williams, comes with views of Houston's skyline from the 12th floor. Specials include $7 cocktails and bites like a smoked fish and white bean mousse for $12. The promotion runs Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-6 pm. On Fridays, hours shift from 6-10 pm, with DJ Reeks spinning tunes.
Exilio Latin Flair
This pan-Latin restaurant in the Harlow District offers happy hour from 3-6 pm, Monday through Friday. Food specials include $8 avocado fries and veggie empanadas, $9 short rib flautas, and $10 lobster and wagyu empanadas. For drinks, choose from $8 passion coladas, mojitos, margaritas, smoky red palomas, and caipirinhas, along with $8 glasses of wine. House martinis are $10.
Haii Keii
Night owls, rejoice. Haii Keii has introduced "After Dark," a happy hour that runs Friday and Saturday from 10 pm to midnight. Everything on the menu is $12, including sushi, hand rolls, bar bites, and a selection of the restaurant's drinks, such as an ube espresso martini. A live DJ adds to the atmosphere.
The Henry
Town & Country diners can take advantage of happy hour at The Henry Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm. The menu features small bites ranging from $12 to $16, $12 specialty cocktails, $7 beers, and $9 glasses of wine. Options include short rib potstickers and drinks like The Amalfi, made with Tito's, amaro, elderflower liqueur, and sparkling wine.
Hotel Saint Augustine
The boutique hotel in Montrose has two distinct happy hours. Daily from 2-5 pm, patrons can take advantage of $7 bites like mini crawfish corn dogs and $7 drinks, including a mini freezer martini. On Thursdays, Hotel Saint Augustine hosts a French-inspired happy hour, L’Apero Lounge. From 5-7 pm, drinks like Between the Sheets, a cognac-rum concoction with lemon and orange liqueur, are $13 each. Escargots en croute, bonne bouche cheese with pickled apricot, and a Fishwife tinned fish platter are among the options for food.
Juliet Steakhouse
The restaurant known for attracting celebrities like Drake and Lizzo has a weekday happy hour open to everyone. Specials include an $11 truffle burger featuring a 6-ounce patty and Gruyere, plus half a dozen oysters for $12. Drinks include $5 wine and bottled beers, $7 well drinks, and $9 cocktails. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from opening until 7:30 pm.
Little Bird
The Heights' newest addition, Little Bird, offers an Oyster Happy Hour Friday through Sunday from 2-4 pm. Specials include wild Gulf oysters for $1.50 each, farm-raised oysters for $2, and 25-percent off all bottles of sparkling wine. Or, opt for the mini martini and oysters combo, a $14 deal that includes a mini freezer martini and a half dozen wild Gulf oysters.
Mack Allen’s
Social hour at the upscale, River Oaks-adjacent steakhouse is available Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm, with a selection of food, cocktails, wine, and beer. Tuna cannoli, shrimp campechana, deviled eggs, tuna cakes, and smoked pork belly are amongst the food offerings. Cocktail choices include the gin-based Night Owl with blackberry sage syrup and the Grand Ol' Fashioned made with butter-washed Buffalo Trace.
North Italia
North Italia has refreshed its happy hour menu with new food and drink specials. Available Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm, the menu includes grilled mortadella skewers, white truffle garlic bread, and a double pepperoni flatbread. Drink specials include $10 spritzes, $12 cocktails, $10 glasses of wine, $35 bottles of wine, $5.50 beers, and $8 alcohol-free options. Groups can also order the Sangria Social, which pairs a pitcher of red sangria with a margherita or pepperoni flatbread for $30.
Sol7
The Thompson Hotel's poolside restaurant has introduced a harvest-themed happy hour. Available Thursday through Sunday from 4-7 pm, the menu features fall-inspired bites like pumpkin pie empanadas and Thanksgiving croquettes stuffed with turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry compote. Drink specials include $10 glasses of wine and $12 specialty cocktails.