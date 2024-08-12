hungry, hungry Houstonians
Houston Mediterranean restaurant opens first new location in 43 years
One of Houston’s most enduring Mediterranean restaurants will soon open its first new location in more than 40 years. Hungry’s will unveil its new Tanglewood location on Monday, August 19.
Located at 5750 Woodway Dr., Hungry’s took pieces from three former restaurants to create a space large enough to accommodate diners from Tanglewood, Briargrove, and the Memorial villages who want to dine on Hungry’s fresh, Mediterranean-inspired fare. The main dining room, approximately 6,000 square feet, has been created by combining spaces that used to house Le Peep and Skeeter’s. A private dining room that can also be used for overflow seating is situated in the space that used to be Barnaby’s.
The restaurant also features an indoor-outdoor bar and an expansive, dog friendly patio patio. Design details include gold lighting, a wooden accent wall, and banquet seating.
Taken together, that means plenty of room for eating, drinking, and socializing. Founded in 1975, Hungry’s wide-ranging menu includes pizzas, salads, sandwiches, kebabs, gyros, and more for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. To keep up with contemporary tastes, diners will also find a selection of plant-based dishes imported from Heartbeet, a sister restaurant that’s located next to Hungry’s Memorial Drive location.
Start with tuna tartare, spinach-artichoke dip, or crab cakes.Photo by Becca Wright
The restaurant is owned by the Nowamooz and Sharifi families, who have also applied their expertise to the rapidly growing Local Table restaurant brand. While executive chef Sue Nowamooz and her husband Ashkan (the nephew of Hungry’s founder Fred Sharifi) remain involved, so too is their daughter Nousha in her role as vice president of development.
“Our family has poured our hearts and souls into this concept, so amid a robust restaurant scene in Houston, it is incredibly humbling to have had the support of the community for 50 over years,” Nousha said in a statement. “It’s because of that support that we’ve been able to capitalize on our success and bring Hungry’s to one of Houston’s most coveted neighborhoods.”
Once the restaurant opens, it will serve lunch, dinner, and brunch. Hungry’s staples such as catering and in-house delivery will also be available. The restaurant opens at 11 am Monday-Friday and 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.