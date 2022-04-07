Prepare for a major lane closure at I-10 near Post Oak this weekend

Road warriors have gotten quite accustomed to closures on the 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway. But now, I-10 travelers will have to prepare for a shutdown this weekend, per the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT will close the I-10 eastbound mainlanes just east of Post Oak starting 9 pm Friday, April 8 through 6 pm Sunday, April 10.

Aiming to keep lanes open as long as possible, TxDOT has ensured the closure will shift between a total closure and a two-lane closure through the weekend.

The schedule is as follows, per a TxDOT announcement:

Total closure overnight from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 6 am.

Two inside lanes will open and two outside lanes will remain closed from 6 am Saturday 6 to 5 am Sunday.

Total closure will resume from 5 am Sunday to 6 pm the same day.

All lanes will then reopen on Sunday at 6 pm.

Why close lanes on a busy Art Car weekend? TxDOT notes in a press release that this closure is for construction of a pedestrian bridge TxDOT is constructing for METRO. Specifically, the project contractor will be staging equipment and drilling the drill shafts for the bridge, a release adds.

METRO is funding this $6.2 million project; it’s slated to be complete in spring of 2023.

As always, closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Drivers are warned to be cautious in the construction area and can follow construction at Houston Transtar or on Twitter.