Prepare for a major closure at the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop

59 69 southwest freeway 610 houston
Prepare for a major closures this weekend. Photo courtesy of TxDOT

Another weekend, another major closure around the 610 Loop. This time, drivers should prepare for a complete closure of the I-69 (Southwest Freeway) northbound connectors to the 610 West Loop — northbound and southbound.

These closures will start at 7 pm Saturday, January 29 and run through 5 am Monday, January 31.

The Texas Department of of Transportation has issued a detour advisory for motorists in the area:

  • Traffic should continue IH-69 Northbound
  • Take Weslayan Street exit onto IH-69 northbound Frontage Road
  • U-turn at Weslayan onto IH 69 southbound Frontage Road
  • Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound main lanes
  • Take respective connector to 610 northbound or southbound

TxDOT advises that drivers should expect delays this weekend and should consider an alternate route. Meanwhile, police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

As CultureMap previously reported, this I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways. The $259 million project aims to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

More road closure information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at HOU610and69, according to TxDOT.

