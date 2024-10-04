ready to debut
Innovative tapas restaurant Mi Luna ready for grand debut in Montrose
Houston has been patiently waiting for the return of beloved Mi Luna Tapas Restaurant and Bar, and it won't be long now. The restaurant has set its opening date for Monday, October 7 in its new space at Montrose Collective.
As previously reported by CultureMap, Mi Luna was established by chef Youssef Nafaa in 1998, occupying its original Rice Village location until it closed in 2018. The new 3,805-square-foot restaurant is located at 888 Westheimer Rd., Suite 126, in the former Picnik space.
In a press release, Nafaa says one of his main priorities in resurrecting the Spanish tapas concept was to keep it as close to the original as possible, while still offering an authentic culinary experience and atmosphere.
"The idea is to be able to experience different dishes that create great conversations, that create a social atmosphere that people are losing these days," Nafaa says in the release. "Everybody is stuck on their phones. Eating is a lot more than just eating. Eating out needs to be an experience – meeting people and trying things that you cannot make at home."
Fan-favorite dishes returning on the menu include the Paella Valenciana (fresh seafood, rabbit, and chicken over saffron rice), B'Stilla (a Moroccan-inspired chicken dish with cinnamon almonds wrapped in phyllo), Gambas Al Ajillo (shrimp sautéed in lemon garlic olive oil with red chili peppers), and more.
The Paella Valenciana is one of the most popular dishes at Mi Luna.Photo by Dylan McEwan
Nafaa also is introducing several new dishes to suit contemporary tastes, such as Branzino Asado (whole roasted branzino, cherry tomato and olive tapenade); Jarrete de Credo Estodao (braised pork shank, white bean and chorizo ragu); Rape con Miel (monkfish, toasted almonds, honey saffron cream sauce); and Rabo de Toro a la Sevillana (braised oxtail, chickpeas).
The beverage menu will feature more than 100 Spanish wines, housemade Sangria, and specialty cocktails and mocktails, including Meet Me at Mi Luna, (gin, Campari, egg white, lemon juice, and agave) andMango Ahumado, (mezcal, mango, lime juice, and agave).
Indoors, the restaurant seats 110 guests indoors, with room for an additional 75 to 80 on a 1,216-square-foot patio. "The family-owned restaurant's design blends authentic Spanish decor with modern touches, including a raised platform stage for live entertainment," the release adds.
Mi Luna will regularly host live acts, such as Houston-based national touring company Solero Flamenco, on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 pm-midnight. According to the release, the first Flamenco night will take place on October 11. The restaurant will also showcase local acoustic guitar performances during weekend brunch from 10 am-3 pm.
In a unique endeavor to encourage diners to connect with each other, the only "entertainment" guests won't be able to find at Mi Luna are distracting sports games or shows on television screens.
No TVs to distract diners at Mi Luna.Photo by Dylan McEwan
"The mantra of Mi Luna is a place where we turn strangers into friends,” Adam Nafaa says. "That’s the goal. We don’t have TVs, and we designed the restaurant so that you can see everywhere from anywhere. We want to bring Houstonians together over shared plates, creating a communal energy where everyone enjoys the atmosphere and experience together."
After the grand opening on October 7, Mi Luna will be open Monday through Wednesday from 3-11 pm, Thursday from 3 pm- midnight, Friday from 3 pm-2 am, Saturday from 10 am-2 am, and Sunday from 10 am-10 pm. Reservations can be made online via milunatapasbar.com.
--
Eric Sandler contributed to this story.