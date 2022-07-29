Houston hip-hop king Bun B's Trill Burgers crowned best in nation on Good Morning America

Bun B is a big winner. The Houston hip-hop legend's smash burger concept Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot along with a $10,000 cash prize.

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said in a statement. “To be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”

Trill Burgers served its OG Trill Burger, a double-patty cheeseburger with onions on a Martin’s potato roll. "For 30 years, I've put the flavors in your ear. Now I'm putting the flavor in your mouth with the OG Trill Burger," Bun B said during the broadcast.

Three members of a five judge panel — ESPN personality Jalen Rose, celebrity chef Gina Neely, and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil — selected Trill Burgers as the winner over competitors from Miami, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Both Rose and O'Neil cited the thin patty construction as influencing their votes, while Neely noted the way the caramelized onions and signature Trill sauce boosted the burger's overall flavor.

Trill Burgers earned its spot in the finals by besting Houston cult-favorite Burger-Chan on Tuesday morning. Currently a pop-up, Trill Burgers, a concept developed by Bun B in partnership with restaurateur Andy Nguyen and publicist Nick Scurfield, is looking for a permanent location in Houston.

Next up, Trill Burgers will serve at Rock The Bells music festival on August 6 in Queens, New York. Its next Houston pop-up will be announced soon.

Watch the segment below: