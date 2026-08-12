GMA in HOU
Houston's Asian American diner featured on Good Morning America
An award-winning Houston restaurant is basking in the national spotlight. Good Morning America visited Agnes and Sherman this morning (Wednesday, August 12).
Part of a weeklong series on diners across America, reporter Becky Worley celebrated some of the restaurant’s signature dishes, including its scallion waffle with sambal butter, shrimp toast, and the fan favorite cheeseburger fried rice.
“It’s too classic flavors you know and love mashed together in a different format,” chef and co-owner Nick Wong tells Worley.
Wong and his business partner Lisa Lee opened Agnes and Sherman last year on 19th Street in the Heights. Since then, the restaurant has earned wide acclaim, including a Recommended designation in the Michelin Guide, a James Beard Award finalist nomination for Best New Restaurant, and being named Texas Monthly’s best new restaurant for 2026.
Lee and Wong first met as college students at the University of California, Berkeley. Over time, they became best friends and business partners. The GMA segment ends with a surprise update that their personal relationship has taken another turn.
“It’s safe to say this restaurant made us fall in love, and now we’re engaged,” Lee says.
Good Morning America is no stranger to Houston restaurants. In 2023, the program featured Bellaire’s Dandelion Cafe as one of America’s best breakfast restaurants. Trill Burgers won the title of “America’s Ultimate Burger Spot” in 2022 when it was still a pop-up, paving the way for its growth into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.