Oscars of the Food World
Houston earns 6 finalist nominations in the 2026 James Beard Awards
Houston had an impressive showing in the next round of the 2026 James Beard Awards. Of the city’s 12 semifinalist nominations, four have been named finalists in the nationwide categories as well as two for Best Chef: Texas. The six total nominations are two more than the four that Houston chefs and restaurants earned in 2025.
Here are all of the nominees in the national categories:
- Emerging Chef: Adrian Torres, Maximo (Houston)
- Best New Restaurant: Agnes and Sherman (Houston)
- Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service: June Rodil, March (Houston)
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Nicosi (San Antonio)
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Maggie Huff, Lucia (Dallas)
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught, H-Town Restaurant Group (Houston)
- Outstanding Restaurant: Mixtli (San Antonio)
The nominees for Best Chef: Texas include three people from Houston. Here are all of the nominees in the category:
- Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk (Houston)
- Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, JŪN (Houston)
- Scott Girling, Osteria il Muro (Denton)
- Gabe Padilla and Melissa Padilla, Cafe Piro (Socorro)
- Finn Walter, The Nicolett (Lubbock)
Along with the finalist announcement for its Restaurant and Chef Awards, the James Beard Foundation announced that the Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation will be an Impact Award honoree. According to the foundation, the Impact Awards "recognize achievements by individuals and/or organizations who are actively working to push for standards that create a more equitable, sustainable, and economically viable restaurant industry and food system for producers, workers, and consumers alike."
In the semifinalist round, Houston led the way among Texas cities with 12 nominations. Austin earned nine nominations, followed by eight in Dallas and seven in San Antonio. Last year, Houston had four finalist nominations, including Thomas Bille of Belly of the Beast in Spring, who won Best Chef: Texas.
Notably, all of the Texas nominees are first-time finalists, except for Hugo Ortega, who won Best Chef: Southwest in 2017. March, the restaurant June Rodil leads as the CEO of Goodnight Hospitality, earned a finalist nomination in 2025 for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Bristol-Joseph has earned significant national recognition from other groups, including a Food & Wine Best New Chef Award in 2020 and a Michelin star for Nicosi. Mixtli also holds a Michelin star.
Considered the Oscars of the food world, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its Restaurant and Chef Awards on Tuesday, March 31. The awards recognize excellence by chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. Last year, the James Beard Foundation added three new categories to recognize the beverage side of hospitality: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.
Winners must also have “demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” according to the organization’s website.
The awards also include media categories that will be announced on May 6. The Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 15.