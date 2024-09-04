mix it up
Buzzy Houston wine bar shakes things up with first-ever cocktail menu
Houstonian have come to rely on Postino WineCafé for a beer or a glass of wine. Now they can turn to it when they want something a little stronger.
Effectively immediately, all six Houston-area locations of the Arizona-based wine bar and restaurant are serving cocktails. Priced at around $15, Postino will offer approximately 50 classics and seven original cocktails to fulfill long-standing customer requests to serve spirits.
“This program is something I’ve wanted to do, and something our guests have requested for a very long time,” Brent Karlicek, vice president of beverage for Postino’s parent company Upward Projects said in a statement. “It’s fine time we mix it up.”
The seven house originals include a prickly pear mezcal margarita, smoked Old Fashioned, espresso martini, Aperol spritz, negroni, Sure Shot (Cocchi Rosa, sparkling rose, grapefruit juice, soda), and Tré Cucumber (vodka, limoncello, cucumber and honey). They’ll be joined by a back bar of familiar spirits such as Macallan 12, Don Julio 1942, Grey Goose, and more.
“We wanted our menu to hit all the notes for our guests — the bourbon drinker, the guest who enjoys a vibrant Espresso Martini, really something for everyone” Karlicek added. “Soulful smoke mixed with southwest prickly pear for the margarita, and the list goes on. A mix of both timeless classics and fresh, innovative drinks such as our dangerously refreshing Tré Cucumber.”
Of course, they’ll pair with all of Postino’s popular menu items, including bruschetta boards, salads, panini, and shareable snacks.
Known for its generous happy hour that features $6 wines by-the-glass and 32-ounce pitchers of beer everyday from 11 am-5 pm, Postino has been a hit since its first Houston location opened in the Heights in 2018. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to Montrose, The Woodlands, LaCenterra, Town & Country, and Uptown Park. Each location features custom artwork and an expansive patio.