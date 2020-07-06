Texas comfort food restaurant opens new Sugar Land location

Sugar Land, the wait for State Fare ends this week. The Texas comfort restaurant will open its new location on July 8.

Located in a former Cafe Express at 15930 City Walk, the new State Fare will serve a similar menu to the Memorial-area original that opened in 2016. That means delightfully over-the-top brunch items like the H-Town hot fried chicken with skillet cheddar potatoes and oversized pancakes. Lunch and dinner feature a mix of burgers, salads, and hearty entrees like chicken fried steak, smoked pork chops, and King Ranch chicken spaghetti.

Sugar Land will feature a unique late night menu. Served from 9:30 pm to close on Friday and Saturday, it features shareable bites like queso and dill pickle dip, a short list of entrees including a breakfast plate, and sliders in both burger and biscuit form.

Also coming to Sugar Land are the restaurant's signature cocktails. Expect Bloody Mary flights on the weekends, plus an extensive selection of frozen cocktails and other boozy concoctions at all other times.

“We are excited to bring State Fare Kitchen & Bar to Sugar Land,” executive chef Justin Yoakum said in a statement. “The 'Upbeat Southern Cuisine' is ready to rock the community with our local favorites and new late-night items. Let’s not forget our 'epic' brunch menu!”

With 6,000 square feet of interior space, the restaurant offers plenty of room for socially-distant dining. An outdoor patio is also available. The staff is taking precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 such as wearing masks and following enhanced cleaning protocols.

Yoakum, who has been State Fare's executive chef since 2018, brings experience from both Fleming's and Au Fudge, a family-friendly restaurant owned by actress Jessica Biel. Culinary Khancepts, a sister concept to the Star Cinema Group, acquired State Fare from Cherry Pie Hospitality in 2018.