New Museum District high-rise lures tenants with events and on-site bar
High-rise apartment living is taking on a new look at Forme, which just opened its doors in the Museum District. Located at 5501 LaBranch Street, the 33-story building boasts urban living centered on wellness, productivity, community, and restoration, with a setup that blends the best of luxury hospitality and amenity-driven living.
Residences range from 500-square-foot studios and efficient junior one-bedrooms and studios to 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom homes with panoramic views stretching across Hermann Park, downtown Houston, and the Museum District skyline. Rents start at $1,750 per month.
Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative and operated by Sentral, Forme’s intended residents are young professionals seeking to balance busy personal and professional lives with supersized amenities tailored for recharging, re-focusing, and networking. To that end, the building’s 60,000 square feet of shared space provides a plethora of amenities and gathering spots, including a 20,000-square-foot fitness and recovery area, a 9,000-square-foot outdoor pool deck with pool and expansive hot tub, and 20,000 square feet of flexible coworking space along with a 12th-floor cocktail lounge dubbed The Branch on La Branch.
Apartment interiors emphasize warm modernism and everyday functionality, pairing floor-to-ceiling windows with quartz countertops, gas ranges, soft-close cabinetry, walk-in closets, smart-home technology, and wide-plank flooring.
“Forme was conceived as a living environment where the experience extends far beyond the apartment itself,” said Myron Washington, associate director of portfolio operations for Sentral, in a statement. “Every space inside the building was designed to support the rhythms of modern life – from movement, recovery, and creativity to productivity and social connection. Residents can begin the day with an exercise class, work from a fully serviced coworking floor, attend a wellness lecture or networking mixer in the evening, and end the night poolside with neighbors overlooking the skyline. It creates a completely different relationship between people and where they live.”
Residents can expect sunrise workouts, run-and-brunch gatherings, poolside picnics, wellness activations, social mixers, and professional networking events. When it opens in July, The Branch on La Branch will offer a boutique hotel-style cocktail lounge and raw bar. In the meantime, weekly wine tastings with light bites are available every Thursday from 6-8 pm thru the end of the World Cup, featuring international wines reflective of the countries playing matches in Houston. These events are also open to the public, and reservations can be made through Sentral management at Forme.
The complex’s fitness center offers dedicated spaces for strength training, Pilates, yoga, HIIT, mobility work, cardio conditioning, and recovery, along with hydromassage chairs, luxury locker rooms, personal training services, and scheduled fitness classes led by an onsite fitness director. The 1,200-square-foot pool and 550-square-foot hot tub are surrounded by daybeds and chaise lounges, making the pool deck a natural place for sunset gatherings and other events.
Residents who work remotely can do so in Forme’s flexible coworking space operated by Regus. Spanning 20,000 square feet, the space includes reservable offices, quiet zones, collaborative areas, and meeting rooms designed to support both focus and connection.
In addition to traditional apartments, the high-rise also has furnished residences, extended stays of 30 days or more, and nightly accommodations.
“Every detail — from the way you work and train to how you rest and connect — is designed to meet you where you are and move with you,” according to Forme’s mission statement.
With so many amenities and so much thought given to designing an ecosystem where residents can live, work, and play, Forme should hit a sweet spot for a certain kind of renter. The high-rise’s location, within walking distance of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, restaurants such as Lucille's and MF Sushi, and Hermann Park, is merely icing on the 33-story cake, giving residents easy access to some of the city’s best cultural, entertainment, dining, and wellness spots.