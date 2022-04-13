Decadent, Southern-inspired restaurant brings comfort food and Bloody Marys to The Woodlands

The wait is almost over for Woodlands residents looking forward to chowing down on XXL pancakes and birria grilled cheese. State Fare Kitchen & Bar will open its new location at Hughes Landing on Monday, April 18 (1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 200).

First announced last year, State Fare occupies an approximately 6,000-square-foot, former California Pizza Kitchen location on Hughes Landing's restaurant row. It joins establishments such as Fogo de Chao, Del Friscos Grille, and Truluck's.

Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, State Fare serves a decadent menu of Southern-inspired comfort food. Signature items include Dill Pickle Dip with house made BBQ Chips, “Birria” grilled cheese, and H-Town Hot Fried Chicken. Brunch features dishes such as XXL buttermilk pancakes and Avocado Street Corn Toast along with an off the menu brunch board special loaded with all the typical favorites.

In addition to its food, State Fare is also known for its extensive cocktail offerings. Expect Bloody Mary flights on the weekends, plus a selection of frozen cocktails and other boozy concoctions at all other times.

“We are excited to bring State Fare Kitchen & Bar to The Woodlands,” director of operations/culinary director Justin Yoakum said in a statement. “The 'Upbeat Southern Cuisine' is sure to be enjoyed by the entire community with some local favorites like our H-town Hot Fried Chicken and EaDo Poke Bowl.”

Gensler Houston adapted its award-winning design from State Fare's Sugar Land location to the Woodlands location. Design details include white with blue accents, natural wood, and the signature "Good Vibes Only" neon sign. The main dining room seats 200, while an exterior patio looks onto Lake Woodlands.

The Culinary Khancepts hospitality group acquired State Fare in 2018. The company opened a Sugar Land location in July 2020.