raise a glass

Houston's buzziest wine bar and restaurant pops open in Uptown Park

The new location features an art wall made with luggage. Photo by Michael Anthony
The crowd-pleasing menu includes shareables and panini. Photo by Jenn Duncan
Another look inside Postino. Photo by Michael Anthony
Uptown Park diners have a stylish new option for sipping a glass of wine. Postino WineCafe, the Arizona-based wine bar and restaurant, opens this Monday, December 6 at 1151 Uptown Park Blvd Ste. 12.

Known for its generous happy hour that features $5 wines by-the-glass and $5, 32-ounce pitchers of beer everyday from 11 am-5 pm, Postino has been a hit since its first Houston location opened in 2018. Open for lunch, dinner, and brunch, the menu offers a mix of shareable snacks, cheese and charcuterie boards, panini, and a wide range of bruschetta.

The approximately 3,500-square-foot Uptown Park location features the concept's signature rollaway garage doors and an indoor-outdoor bar. Interior details include over-sized Murano glass chandeliers and lounge-style seating that's designed to accommodate small groups.

Each location features a bespoke art piece; at Uptown Park, co-founder Lauren Bailey and her team have created a 250-square-foot art wall made of vintage luggage. Artist Mac Blackout contributed a travel-themed mural.

Postino Uptown Park joins locations in The Heights, Montrose, and Town & Country. A fifth Houston-area outpost will open next year in Katy's LaCenterra development. 

