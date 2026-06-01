fair enough
Texas comfort food restaurant closes at Memorial City after 10 years
One of Houston’s favorite destinations for Texas comfort food has closed its original location. State Fare Kitchen & Bar at Gateway Memorial City shuttered after service on Sunday, May 31, its owner Culinary Khancepts announced.
Originally opened in May 2016 by Cherry Pie Hospitality, State Fare quickly established a reputation as a family friendly restaurant with a wide-ranging menu of Texas-inspired dishes such as chicken fried steak, burgers, chili, and seafood. Over time, the restaurant added over-the-top elements such as expansive brunch boards and cocktail flights. It won Best New Restaurant at the 2017 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
After being acquired by Culinary Khancepts in 2018, the restaurant expanded to Sugar Land in 2020 (and closed earlier this year), followed by The Woodlands in 2022. That location, in the development’s dining-focused Hughes Landing district, will remain open.
“State Fare wasn’t just a restaurant — it was an experience,” Culinary Khancepts Omar Khan said in a statement. “We set out to continue the legacy of something fun, energetic, and different, and the response from the Houston community exceeded anything we could have imagined. We’re incredibly proud of the memories made there and the role this location played in shaping the future of Culinary Khancepts.”
While State Fare’s time near Memorial City Mall has come to an end, Culinary Khancepts has plans to evolve the concept in a 15,000-square-foot new location. The company is redeveloping State Fare as a “social dining destination” with a “more relevant menu” and games for people to play before or after their meals. Details on the new location will be released in the coming weeks, according to a release.
“This brand has always been about bringing people together and creating moments that guests remember,” Khan said. “What’s coming next builds on everything people loved about State Fare, while taking the experience to an entirely new level.”