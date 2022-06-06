Houston's buzziest wine bar and restaurant uncorks new Katy location with scenic views and spacious patio

One of Houston’s most popular wine drinking destinations has opened its new location. Postino WineCafe, the Arizona-based wine bar and cafe with four Houston-area location, has opened its newest location in Katy’s LaCenterra development (23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Ste. D100); in addition, the restaurant has rolled out its new wine club.

Situated in a prime location that looks onto LaCenterra's greenspace, the new location encompasses 3,900-square-feet plus a spacious patio. This location's signature design element consists of 185 vintage rotary phones and a working phone booth — a nod to Katy’s “American Telephone & Telegraph Co.” founded in 1900, according to a release.

Known for its generous happy hour that features $6 wines by-the-glass and $6, 32-ounce pitchers of beer everyday from 11 am-5 pm, Postino has been a hit since its first Houston location opened in 2018 in The Heights. It has expanded to include locations in Montrose, Town & Country, and Uptown Park.

Food options include a mix of shareable snacks, cheese and charcuterie boards, and a dozen bruschettas such as Prosciutto di Parma with fig and mascarpone and "Sweet N’ Spicy Pepper Jam & Goat Cheese." It's open daily for lunch and dinner with a lively brunch served on the weekends.

“We’ve received such a warm reception in Houston,” Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey said in a statement. “Over the years, we’ve had so many guests visiting us from Katy, that we had to come check out the community. We’re thrilled to find this spot and create a place for the Katy community to gather. We can't wait!”

Postino has also introduced its Wine Cult wine club. Members receive one box per quarter that contains four bottles of wine and educational materials prepared by Postino's beverage director, advanced sommelier Brent Karlicek. Joining costs $60 per quarter or $220 annually.

“Great wine elevates any dining experience and makes it unforgettable, which is why this new program is aimed at introducing guests to unexpected and delicious wines from some of the most passionate winemakers in the industry,” Karlicek said. “With Wine Cult, our members get that same Postino experience outside of our four walls, along with learning materials and all sorts of other fun hook-ups.”