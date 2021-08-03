Buzzy Houston wine bar uncorks highly anticipated open date in Memorial

Memorial's wait for its new wine bar ends next week. Postino WineCafe, the Arizona-based wine bar and cafe with locations in The Heights and Montrose, will open its third Houston-area restaurant in the Town & Country Village shopping center on August 9 (791 Town and Country Blvd.).

Known for its generous happy hour that features $5 wines by-the-glass and $5, 32-ounce pitchers of beer everyday from 11 am-5 pm, Postino has been a hit since its first Houston location opened in 2018. Food options include a mix of shareable snacks, cheese and charcuterie boards, and a wide range of bruschettas.

The 4,500-square-foot location will feature nods to the neighborhood's history such as walls adorned with vintage advertisements from the '50s and '60s, plus mid-century modern lounge chairs and a community table that sits under a vintage Murano glass chandelier. An indoor-outdoor bar and an expansive patio will offer plenty of room for outdoor drinking and dining.

Expect to see the cafe's 300-square-foot art installation that's covered in 27,805 hanging keys on social media. Postino founder and CEO Lauren Bailey previewed the creation on her personal Instagram.

As CultureMap first reported in December, the Memorial area has long been on Postino's radar. Area residents who had encountered the establishment during trips inside the loop wanted one for themselves.

“I really love this neighborhood,” Bailey said. “I drove over there and saw it and dug into the history of Town & Country. It seems like a good spot, especially with so much residential over there.”

Postino opens at 11 am Monday-Friday and 9 am Saturday and Sunday.