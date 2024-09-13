What's Eric Eating Episodes 406 and 407
Houston's Block Captain previews new West African eatery in Montrose
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” ChòpnBlọk owner Ope Amosu joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss the imminent opening of his new restaurant in Montrose.
It’s been about four years since Amosu’s last appearance on the show. Since then, not only has ChòpnBlọk emerged as one of the most popular vendors at the Post Houston food hall, but the concept has been basking in the national spotlight. Earlier this year, Amosu earned a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination in the Emerging Chef category.
While that earned him praise from his peers — Amosu mentions a congratulatory phone call from James Beard Award winner (and CultureMap wine guy) Chris Shepherd — it took something a little closer to home to convince his parents that ChòpnBlọk had truly made it.
“My mom, she doesn’t really know what James Beard is if I’m being honest,” Amosu says. “What she does know is the Houston Rockets. When we had that night to takeover concessions at the stadium, you would have thought that she thought I’d made it to the NBA. Seeing our food at an NBA stadium — for what we know it’s the first time that’s ever been done — there’s so much pride.”
Listen to the full interview to hear Amosu discuss his plans for the restaurant. He previews some of the new dishes that will be added to the menu as well as the cocktails he’s created with consultant Alexis Mijares. He also describes the interior created by Gin Design Group and AMAO Creative.
On this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Mary Clarkson discuss the news of the week. Their topics include the sudden closure of Texas comfort food restaurant Wild Oats; Nando’s Peri-Peri’s plans to open a Montrose location; and Postino WineCafe adding cocktails to its offerings.
In the restaurant of the week segment, Sandler and Clarkson share thoughts on their meal at Kira, the new hand roll restaurant from the team behind acclaimed omakase counter Neo. Listen to hear their take on the 15-seat restaurant’s design as well as their favorite dishes.
