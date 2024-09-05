Adios, Wild Oats
Embattled Houston hospitality group shutters Texas comfort food eatery
A Houston hospitality group is closing its last full-service restaurant. Wild Oats will close after service on Saturday, September 7.
In a social media post announcing the closure. Underbelly Hospitality cited a number of factors that contributed to the decision, including the departure of the restaurant’s executive chef, the disruptions of the derecho and Hurricane Beryl, and “slower-than-desired growth.”
“Although this marks the end of Wild Oats, we’re grateful for the memories we’ve shared and the support you’ve shown us over the years. We’re also excited to be in discussions with some fantastic restaurant operators who are exploring new possibilities for the space,” the statement reads.
Underbelly Hospitality opened Wild Oats’ first location in the Houston Farmers Market in February 2022. Created by UBH founder Chris Shepherd and then-culinary director Nick Fine as a “love letter to Texas,” the menu included chicken fried steak, chili, beef short rib fajitas, and items prepared on a wood-burning grilled designed by Aaron Franklin of Austin’s legendary Franklin Barbecue.
Unfortunately, the company suffered a series of challenges that began when Shepherd left the company in July 2022. Fine followed in November. Wild Oats’ original location closed in September 2023 to become Comalito, a Mexico City-inspired taqueria from celebrity chef Luis Robledo Richards. It reopened in Spring Branch in December 2023.
This year has been a difficult time for Underbelly Hospitality. Pastore, its promising Italian restaurant, closed in March after less than a year in service. Comalito closed in June to become a new location of Alamo Tamales.
In July, CultureMap reported that Underbelly Hospitality had turned over day-to-day operations of Georgia James, its luxurious steakhouse, to the owners of Bari Ristorante. Since that article’s publication, the company’s president, Nina Quincy, has left for a new position with Lance McCullers Jr’s Rex Hospitality. Although a representative for Bari told CultureMap in an email that the transaction hasn't been finalized as of August 15, Georgia James’ executive chef, general manager, and wine director have all left the company in the last two months.
Once Wild Oats closes on Saturday, the company’s only restaurants will be two locations of Underbelly Burger — one at the Houston Farmers Market and another next to Wild Oats in Spring Branch.