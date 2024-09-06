feel the heat
Famous South African chicken chain flies into new Montrose development
A South African restaurant known for its spicy grilled chicken is coming to Montrose. Nando's Peri-Peri will open its third Houston-area location in the former Copy.com space on lower Westheimer.
Scheduled to open in mid-2025, the restaurant will sell Nando's signature chicken, which is marinated for 24-hours in peri-Peri and other spices. Also known as African Bird's Eye Chili, Nando's sources its peppers from 1,400 local farmers in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa.
Diners may order their chicken as bowls made with Portuguese rice and vegetables; the Nandocas Choice, a butterflied chicken breast served over garlic bread with coleslaw; as well as skewers, salads, wraps, and plates with whole pieces. Different spice levels cater to diners’ tolerance for heat.
The 3,100-square-foot restaurant will seat approximately 80 people inside and 30 on a tree-shaded patio. Each location is decorated with pieces from Nando’s extensive collection of South African art. It joins Nando’s existing locations near the Galleria and in Katy.
The restaurant will look similar to the Katy location.Photo by Michael Anthony
Notably, Nando’s is the first new tenant for the property at 1111 Westheimer since Houston developer Radom Capital acquired it earlier this year. Also home to the historic Tower Theater that previously housed both El Real Tex-Mex Cafe and Acme Oyster Co., the developer’s plans call for major renovations to both the former Copy.com space and its adjacent buildings. Ultimately, the combined properties will be home to four or five food and beverage concepts, one or two fitness-related businesses, and one or two retail shops.
The area near Nando’s has seen a number of recent restaurant openings, including fast casual concept Thai Tail, sophisticated American restaurant Drake’s Hollywood, Korean steakhouse Bori, and vibrant Mediterranean fine dining restaurant Okto. It will soon welcome a third location of The Taco Stand.
“We couldn’t be more excited to open our third Nando’s location in the Houston area, especially in the vibrant Montrose neighborhood,” Nando’s USA chief brand officer Sepanta Bagherpour said in a statement. “Montrose is walkable, diverse, and full of energy — everything that aligns with the Nando’s spirit. We’re thrilled to become a part of this lively community and can’t wait to share our flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken with even more Houstonians.”