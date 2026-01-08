Houston’s restaurant industry had a challenging 2025 — just consider the number of high profile closings that ranged from establishment neighborhood eateries to upscale steakhouses. Still, the city’s inventive culinary community managed to create several promising new or significantly improved restaurants.
Narrowing down this list to just 11 establishments meant making some difficult choices. Ultimately, these are the dishes I’m most looking forward to eating again at the restaurants that made me the most excited in 2025.
Shroom Sammie at Boo’s Burgers
Chef Joseph Boudreaux had already established his reputation as a burger master when he opened his stand on Navigation Blvd., but it’s the mushroom sandwich that shows off his diverse set of skills. The sandwich’s expertly fried oyster mushrooms have a surprisingly meaty texture, while the housemade sauces and veggies add tang and crunch. It’s a vegetarian sandwich that even the most hard core carnivore will devour.
Veal Osso Bucco at Camaraderie
All of chef-owner Shawn Gawle’s experiences working at Michelin-starred restaurants come to bear with this satisfying pasta dish, which recently migrated from Camaraderie’s prix fixe to its a la carte menu. Chewy bucatini (made in-house, natch) is paired with braised veal that’s fork tender to create a dish that’s both comforting and unexpected — making it an excellent example of Gawle’s vision a neighborhood-friendly fine dining restaurant.
Beef Cheek Bourguignon at Chardon
Chef E.J. Miller shows off his love for beef and his skills with French technique at this restaurant in the Thompson Hotel. Made with Texas wagyu beef for enhanced richness, the classic dish of braised beef is hearty and comforting. An extensive wine list offers plenty of pairing possibilities.
Lumache Alla Vodka at Hypsi
Set among the art-filled walls of the Hotel Daphne, this Italian eatery from chef Terrence Gallivan takes pride in making all of its breads and pastas. The ridged, shell-shaped pastas soak up every drop of the vibrant vodka sauce, with mozzarella adding creaminess and just the right amount of salt.
Omakase Bento Set at Kaisen Sushi
This ghost kitchen serves restaurant quality sushi at almost grocery store prices. For less than $40 — either when ordered through the Blodgett Food Hall website or by taking advantage of the restaurant’s 50-percent off special on Uber Eats — this combo includes four pieces of nigiri, four pieces of Kaisen’s signature oversized California rolls, a bright tofu inarizushi, and a small sushi roll. Insulated packaging ensures the meal stays fresh during its journey.
Fried Squash Blossom Taco at Late August
Although the restaurant didn’t open in 2025, it did make a major pivot by switching to a tasting menu at dinner that better showcases the talents of chef Sergio Hidalgo. For this dish, a plantain-stuffed squash blossom is wrapped in a tortilla made from nixtamalized heirloom corn. The result is a savory, crunchy bite that’s enhanced by a subtle sweetness — showcasing the level of detail that goes into every dish on the $95 menu.
Heirloom Tomato Salad at Latuli
Diners will find tomato and burrata salads on lots of menus around town, but only Latuli pairs those familiar ingredients with tempura onion rings and tangy Russian dressing. Originally, chef Bryan Caswell planned the sweet-and-tart salad to be a seasonal treat, but it’s been so popular that it isn’t going anywhere.
Milanesa & Spaghetti Verde at Maximo
Like Late August, Maximo opened in 2024 but underwent a major change in early 2025 when chef Adrian Torres became executive chef and unveiled a more upscale menu. In this dish, a crispy fried chicken breast is paired with spaghetti (sourced from sister concept Milton’s) that’s topped with a sweet-and-spicy poblano crema sauce. Order it by itself or as an additional shared entree with the restaurant’s $45 tasting menu.
Crispy Shrimp Cheung Fung at Silk Road
One of 2025’s most unlikely restaurant success stories is this dim sum restaurant that’s located in the West U. adjacent Courtyard by Marriott. In this dish, sweet, plump shrimp and a layer of crispy dough are wrapped in a delicate rice noodle. Paired with a little vinegar and chili oil, the combination of texture and flavors means each bite disappears so quickly that it’s almost impossible to resist a second order.
Lamb Chops at Yiayia’s Greek Kitchen
As part of a move to a new location, Pappas Restaurants rebooted its Greek restaurant into a more upscale establishment. These lamb chops — grilled over wood and served with roasted beets, a sprinkles of pistachios, and a garlic dip — are a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to sourcing high quality ingredients, cooking them precisely, and adding just enough adornments to enhance the experience.
Zarandeado at Zaranda
The signature dish at Hugo Ortega’s new restaurant in downtown are these seafood entrees that are cooked in wire baskets. Available with fish, shrimp, lobster, or octopus, each dish is seasoned with adobo and served with a bright cucumber salad. The simplicity allows the fresh ingredients to shine, especially when paired with a margarita.