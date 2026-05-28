bonjour
Croissant-obsessed French cafe sets opening date in downtown Houston park
Downtown Houston will soon welcome a new, all-day French cafe. Petite Lucie, a new restaurant from Love Croissants owner Culinary Matters, will begin its soft opening this Saturday, May 30.
Located in the former Niko Niko’s space at Market Square Park, Petite Lucie offers a covered, outdoor dining pavilion and an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar. Designed by the Houston office of the global architecture giant Gensler, the cafe also includes lighting, greenery, and other details to make it a comfortable place to dine throughout the day.
The restaurant is led by chefs Omar Pereney and Sahira Malherbe. Pereney’s history in Houston goes back more than 10 years, when the then-20-year-old served as executive chef at Peska, an ambitious (but short-lived) seafood restaurant in Uptown’s BLVD Place development. Since then, he’s worked as a consultant who contributed to a number of local restaurants as well as the owner of Love Croissants, which supplies oversized pastries to restaurants, coffee shops, and markets throughout Houston. In January, Pereney and Malherbe took over operations at Weights + Measures in Midtown.
“At its core, Petite Lucie is about creating moments of escape and discovery in the middle of the city,” Pereney said in a statement. “We wanted to build something romantic but approachable — a place where someone can stop in for a croissant and espresso in the morning, meet friends for cocktails in the afternoon or linger over a casual dinner under the stars at night.”
Of course, Petite Lucie’s menu starts with a selection of pastries from Love Croissants, including a butter croissant, almond-cardamom croissant, pain au chocolat, and a coffee bun. Other breakfast options include a breakfast sandwich served on a croissant, lemon blueberry French toast, and avocado toast with smoked salmon.
Lunch and dinner options include jambon croquettes, croque monsieur, chicken salad croissant sandwich, steak frites, and a bowl made with lentils, quinoa, vegetables, and onion jam that can be enhanced with salmon or grilled chicken. Desserts include chocolate chip cookies, ice cream, and what’s described in press materials as a “life-changing” birthday cake.
Share a birthday cake at Petite LucieCourtesy of Petite Lucie
Jaime de Leon, an advanced sommelier and frequent Pereney collaborator, oversees a beverage program that includes spritzes, cocktails, and a French-oriented wine list that includes large format bottles of sparkling wine to power group celebrations. A custom St-Germain cart will serve draft cocktails at busy times and during events.
Located in the oldest part of Houston, Market Square Park is close to attractions such as the Theater District, Daikin Park, Post Houston, and more. In addition to Petite Lucie, the area will soon welcome a second location of modern general store Henderson & Kane in the former Treebards space. On Saturday, downtown will celebrate the opening of the nearby Main Street Promenade with a market, live entertainment, and more.
Petite Lucie is located at 301 Milam Street. It’s open daily from 7 am-9 pm.