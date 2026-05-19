temporarily closed
Car accident damages Michelin-recommended Houston sushi restaurant
One of Houston’s only Michelin-recommended sushi restaurants will be temporarily closed after a car drove into its dining room. The accident dealt extensive damage to Hidden Omakase, the Galleria-area tasting menu restaurant that serves more than a dozen courses.
Owner Tuan Tran tells CultureMap in an email that the car drove into the restaurant after being involved in a car accident on West Alabama St. Thankfully, no one was in the restaurant at the time, and both of the drivers involved in the accident only sustain minor injuries.
The restaurant posted a video to social media showing the car in the dining room. In the video, Hidden Omakase’s signature facade of Japanese comic books has been obliterated, and the entire seating area has been smashed.
“At this time, the restaurant has sustained significant damage impacting the plumbing, electrical, and dining areas,” Tran writes in an email “The space will require extensive repairs and city inspections before reopening. A reopening timeline has not yet been determined.”
Plans for the restaurant’s employees are still being finalized. They could work temporarily at one of Tran’s other restaurants in the Hidden Group, which include both Sushi by Hidden, an expedited omakase-style restaurant in Rice Village, and Norigami, a sushi hand roll concept in West University Place. The group will soon open Kori, a sushi restaurant in the Heights.
Open since December 2020, Hidden Omakase is a 14-seat Japanese restaurant that serves two seatings per night. Since 2024, it has been led by executive chef Marcus Juarez.
In 2024, the Michelin Guide awarded it Recommended status, the only sushi restaurant in Houston to earn the prestigious designation. In 2025, the guide added Neo, another omakase concept, but that restaurant remains closed for renovations.