And the winners are...
Houston's best chef, restaurant, and more revealed at 2026 Tastemaker Awards
Here are the winners of the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. These bars, restaurants, and individuals represent the best of Houston’s culinary scene, as selected by our judges’ panel of former winners and local experts and revealed at an awards ceremony on Thursday, April 16 at Silver Street Studios.
Whether they’ve been working in Houston for more than 20 years or only open for six months, they’re setting a standard for hospitality that has earned the attention of their peers, the general public, and, in many cases, both regional and national media.
We congratulate them on all they’ve achieved and look forward to what they’ll accomplish in the future.
Restaurant of the Year - Casaema
Few Houston restaurants have captured as much national attention as this Mexico City-inspired breakfast and lunch destination in the Heights. From pastry chef Stephanie Velasquez’s peerless pan dulce to chef Nicolas Vera’s essential, masa-based savory items and drinks from coffee roaster Marlén Mendoza, every item on offer has been carefully constructed for maximum deliciousness. That thoughtfulness has earned Casaema a James Beard Award finalist nomination, shoutouts from Bon Appetit and the New York Times — and now — the title of Houston's Restaurant of the Year. We extended our sincere apologies to the restaurant’s existing fans if this recognition makes the weekend lines even longer.
Chef of the Year - Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata/Katami/Sushi Horiuchi
That Hori-san (as he’s known) last won this award in 2019 only demonstrates the chef’s continued commitment to excellence. Since Katami opened in 2023, it has earned best new restaurant status from both Texas Monthly and Robb Report as well as a Best Chef (in America) semifinalist nomination in this year’s James Beard Awards. Still, Hori-san’s drive for excellence — and aspirations to earn at least one Michelin star — pushed him to open Sushi Horiuchi, a six-seat counter where diners enjoy his undivided attention over 20-plus courses. To paraphrase Ferris Bueller, if you have the means, we highly recommend it.
Rising Star Chef of the Year - Adrian Torres, Maximo
Local Foods Group owner Benjy Levit and culinary director Seth Siegel-Gardner knew what they were doing when they promoted the then-26-year-old Torres to executive chef at Maximo and tasked him with elevating the restaurant’s cuisine from neighborhood cafe to dining destination. The bold move earned Maximo a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide and a James Beard Award finalist nomination in the Emerging Chef category for Torres. Whether or not he takes home a medal at the Beard Awards in June, we hope this prize demonstrates how much Houston already appreciates his passion for sharing Mexican gastronomy with his diners.
Bar of the Year - Donna’s
Anvil owner Bobby Heugel and veteran bartender Jacki Schromm opened this cocktail bar in the Heights over Thanksgiving weekend, and the party’s been going strong ever since. Backed by a vintage sound system and a retro-styled interior from designer Brittany Vaughn of Garnish Design (Milton’s, Tiny Champions, etc.), Donna’s carefully curated aesthetic makes anyone who stops by feel welcome. With an all-new cocktail menu — except for the signature Jacki’s martini, of course — even Donna’s regulars have a fresh reason to stop by for a drink or two.
Bartender of the Year - Julia Miles, Refuge
We asked Tommy Ho, general manager of Anvil and Refuge, to share a few thoughts about the ways in which Miles stands out as a bartender and colleague. Here is his reply:
From the start, she’s been consistently outgoing and has this rare ability to make anyone — from any walk of life — feel like the world revolves around them, which is honestly a superpower in this industry. She also has a gift for turning first-time guests into regulars in a way that very few people can.
On top of that, she has an incredible palate and a real instinct for building thoughtful, memorable cocktails. She’s just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what she does with all the potential she has. We’re lucky to have her, and this recognition is very well deserved.
Best New Restaurant and Dessert Program of the Year - Barbacana
After a hotly contested tournament, chef Christian Hernandez’s downtown establishment takes home the prize for Best New Restaurant in our readers' choice contest. Credit the restaurant’s fans for their consistent support through four rounds of voting. They appreciate the flexibility of a restaurant that’s open for both lunch and dinner, with a choose-your-adventure quality that comes from offering both an a la carte and tasting menu, paired with an ambitious wine and cocktail program.
The prize for Dessert Program of the Year recognizes pastry chef Priscilla Treviño’s dessert collaborations dinners with many of the city’s top talents, including fellow Tastemaker Awards winner Josh DeLeon (Underground Creamery), as well as fellow nominees such as Kripa Shenoy (EaDough) and Micaela Victoria (formerly of Goodnight Hospitality). These one-night-only affairs have become can’t-miss moments for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year - ChòpnBlọk
A Best New Restaurant nod from Esquire; a two-star review in the New York Times; a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide; and a James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas finalist nomination for founder Ope Amosu — Houston’s West African-inspired superstar keeps racking up accolades. At its core, the restaurant is still powered by dishes created during its pop-up days (that we first reported on back in 2018) such as the Motherland and Greens & Tings. If you haven’t been to either the Post Market outpost or, even better, its full-service restaurant in Montrose in awhile, stop by and realize that all of the attention, including this award, is very much deserved.
Coffee Shop of the Year - Un Caffe
Founder Soonkack Kook showcases his devotion to coffee at this Midtown shop. Regulars come for the carefully sourced coffee beans, all of which are roasted in-house, as well as signature drinks such as the iced Americano with a refreshing citrus slush, or the matcha Einspänner. Beyond the drinks, the warm hospitality makes it a destination for students, workers, and groups of friends.
Best Sandwich - B'Tween Sandwich Co.
This sandwich pop-up from former Gatlin’s BBQ chef and Top Chef Fan Favorite winner Michelle Wallace has attracted a lot of attention. Part of the credit goes to Wallace’s signature biscuits, which provide a buttery, flakey platform for her creations. Of course, the classic egg and cheese is a favorite, but diners can also expect rotating specials such as pastrami lox, smoked duck and andouille sausage gravy, or baby back ribs with pickled peach herb salad. While this pop-up thing is fun, we’re really hoping Wallace finds a permanent home that would allow Houstonians to enjoy her dishes every day.
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The Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Houston by Maker's Mark, Culinary Khancepts, Herradura Tequila, Ritual Zero Proof + Seedlip, Shutto, and NXT LVL EVENT. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.