What's Eric Eating Episodes 386 and 387
Talented trio dish on Houston's exuberant new French restaurant
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” CultureMap editor Eric Sandler takes a deep dive into The Marigold Club with Goodnight Hospitality partners June Rodil and Felipe Riccio and Marigold Club chef-partner Austin Waiter. Newly opened next to Rosie Cannonball, The Marigold Club serves a French-inspired menu in an exuberant dining room inspired by Mayfair London.
The conversation begins with Riccio recalling the roots of The Marigold Club as Goodnight partners Bailey and Pete McCarthy tasked him and Rodil with creating a concept that would take inspiration from some of London’s most celebrated restaurants. They recruited Waiter to leave his position as the executive chef of Houston fine dining staple Tony’s and join them. To prepare for opening The Marigold Club, Waiter staged at three Michelin-starred restaurants in London, including three-star Core by Claire Smyth.
Sandler asks Waiter about the caviar sandwich that’s one of Marigold Club’s early favorites. The chef acknowledges it’s inspired by his time at Core.
“We knew we wanted a caviar sandwich. Part of it was from my time in London. Part of it was June’s obsession with Air’s Champagne Bar’s caviar sandwich,” he says. “The biggest thing for me was making it cost effective for people. I want everyone to have caviar. A lot of people overprice it. Caviar is expensive, but that’s six grams of caviar. I want you to see it. That’s how I want you to start your meal.”
Listen to the full episode to hear Waiter discuss a few of his other favorite dishes on the menu. The trio also previews the brunch and high tea offerings that will be added to the menu soon.
In this week’s other episode, Sandler discusses the news of the week with Chelsea Thomas from The Infatuation Houston. Their topics include the imminent closure of Midtown Italian restaurant Damian’s; Adair Concepts acquiring breakfast favorite Buffalo Grille; and the closure of Comalito, a Mexico City-inspired taqueria.
In the restaurant of the week segment, Thomas and Sandler discuss their recent meal at the East End location of Jonathan’s the Rub. Although some of the more expensive items usually associated with Jonathan’s — such as lobster tacos and prime steaks — are missing, the two writers appreciate the value and overall execution. Listen to the full episode to hear what dish they won’t order again.
