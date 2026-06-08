hidden omakase returns
Damaged Houston sushi restaurant finds temporary home at Uptown bar
Houston sushi restaurant Hidden Omakase has found a temporary home after a car accident caused substantial damage to its dining room. The Michelin-recommended sushi restaurant will host a summer residency at Bar Moon, The Bastion Collection’s stylish bar above its Italian restaurant Tavola.
Beginning Tuesday, June 16, chef Marcos Juarez and the Hidden team will be serving diners Tuesday through Saturday. Limited to just 12 people per seating, Hidden Omakase will offer reservations at 6:30 pm and 8 pm. Moving to Bar Moon means Hidden Omakase remains in the Uptown neighborhood, approximately one mile from its permanent location.
"While this wasn't the path we originally anticipated, we're incredibly grateful for the support we've received from our guests and the Houston community," chef Juarez said in a statement. "This residency allows us to continue doing what we love while creating an exciting new experience alongside the team at Bastion Events. We look forward to welcoming both longtime guests and new diners throughout the summer."
Open since December 2020, Hidden Omakase is known for serving tastings of more than a dozen courses. Its theatrical presentation style includes showing diners the whole fish used in their meals. Hidden is one of only two Houston sushi restaurants included in the Michelin Guide and the only one that’s currently open to the public (Neo remains closed for renovations).
The restaurant has been closed since last month when a car drove through its dining room and caused significant damage. At this time, Hidden has not announced how long repairs will take or when the original location will reopen. Thankfully, Bastion Events, the catering arm of the Bastion Collection, was able to offer it a temporary home.
"One of the things that makes Houston's hospitality community so special is the willingness to support and elevate one another," said Chris Nguyen of Bastion Events. "When the opportunity arose to help Hidden Omakase continue serving guests, the decision was easy. Chef Marcos and his team have built something truly special, and we're honored to welcome them into our family while creating a memorable experience for Houston diners."
Hidden Omakase will celebrate its temporary move to Bar Moon with a bluefin tuna breakdown on Sunday, June 14. Tickets, priced at $325, are available on Resy.