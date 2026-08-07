spectator sport
Family-friendly Houston sports bar scores with new Katy location
A growing local sports bar chain has just opened its fourth location. Spectators Bar & Grill has opened its newest location in Katy.
Located near Katy Mills Mall at 25140 Kingsland Blvd., Spectators is a family-friendly sports bar that’s open daily for lunch, dinner, and late night dining. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant has 45 TVs to ensure fans can watch all of the day’s action. It joins Spectators’ thee existing locations in Sugar Land and Richmond.
In addition, private rooms offer places for birthday parties, youth sports team celebrations, and other happy occasions. The patio features a 19-seat bar.
Customers will find a menu of familiar sports bar fare, including shareables, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and more. Favorites include the prime beef cheeseburger, hot honey crispy chicken sandwich, six flavors of wings, a Philly cheesesteak, Southwest chicken egg rolls, and more. Pair them with more than 60 house cocktails, including a spicy peach margarita, chocolate peanut butter martini, and a maple bacon Old Fashioned.
Served Saturday and Sunday from 9 am-1 pm, brunch features include the Hangover Burger (topped with bacon, a fried egg, and American cheese); a breakfast platter with two eggs, two silver dollar pancakes, potatoes, and choice of meat; and chicken and waffles. The brunch menu also includes familiar cocktails such as a Bloody Mary and various mimosa flavors.
Kids 12 and under get their own menu with items such as a cheeseburger, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and more.
Weekday happy hour takes place Monday through Friday from 3-7 pm, with weekend happy hour Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 pm, and reverse happy hour Monday through Friday from 9 pm-midnight.
“Katy has a strong sense of community, making it an ideal place to continue growing the Spectators brand,” owner Aneal Mohammud said in a statement. “We want to create a neighborhood destination that offers all the excitement of a great sports bar while still feeling comfortable and welcoming for families. Whether guests are joining us for brunch, dinner, a birthday celebration, or the big game, we want them to feel at home.”