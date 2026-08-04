dine out and do good
10 eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks for the first time
As a follow up to our initial list of 11 newcomers to Houston Restaurant Weeks, here are 10 more first-time participants.
Currently underway through Labor Day (Monday, September 7), restaurant that take part in Houston Restaurant Weeks serve prix fixe menus divided into two- or three-course lunch and brunches ($25) and three- or four-course dinner menus ($39 or $55). For each meal sold, the participating restaurants make a donation of $1, $3, or $5 to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, which use the money to make a massive donation to the Houston Food Bank — more than $1.6 million in 2025.
Brasil Cafe
After more than 25 years in business, the Montrose staple is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks for the first time with a three-course, $39 dinner menu. Choices include hummus and flatbread, beet and goat cheese salad, grilled half chicken, roasted eggplant, or wagyu bavette ($6 supplement). Dessert choices include bread pudding, creme brulee, and tres leches.
Camaraderie
Chef Shawn Gawle’s European-inspired Heights restaurant is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Begin with one of three starters — salt baked celery root, black garlic Caesar, or tarte flambe. Entree selections consist of carrot cavatelli, veal osso buco, or cod confit. Finish with one of three desserts.
Caribbean Jerk Palace
Located in Third Ward, this Chicago-based restaurant is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. The meal begins with one of 11 appetizer choices — think tacos, egg rolls, wings, beef patties, and more. The 11 entree choices include chicken, lamb chops, snapper, pastas, and a 12-ounce ribeye. Brown butter cake, sweet potato cornbread, or peach cobbler round out the meal.
Exilio Latin Flair
This pan-Latin concept from the team behind Bari Ristorante is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Begin with one of seven starters, including empanadas, soup, or ceviche. The seven entree choices include ribeye tacos, chicken mole, ricotta and sweet corn gnocchi, and grilled skirt steak. Three dessert choices complete the meal.
Fielding’s Steak
The River Oaks restaurant is serving a two-course lunch, and a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Choices include roasted oysters, crispy pork belly, striped bass, and an 8-ounce sirloin. Finish with one of three desserts.
The Henry
This “greatest neighborhood restaurant” from Flower Child owner Fox Restaurant Concepts is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Choices include Brussels sprouts, short rib potstickers, wagyu cheeseburger, braised short rib, and rigatoni alla vodka, plus choice of dessert.
Latuli
Bryan Caswell’s smash hit restaurant two-course lunch and brunch menus as well as a four-course, $55 menu with “tasting menu portions,” per its menu posted on the HRW website. Dinner features options such as the signature marinated tomato salad with burrata and onion rings, field pea posole, flat iron steak, chicken and hummus, and a Cracker Jack sundae. At lunch, make two choices from a list of 12 choices, including four salads, two soups, and entrees such as barbacoa puffy tacos, prime rib French dip, and fried Gulf shrimp po’ boy.
Murray’s Pizza & Wine
The Memorial-area pizzeria is serving a three-course, $39 dinner menu. Diners get access to most of the restaurant’s menu, including summer melon salad, hamachi crudo, meatballs, Caesar salad, pepperoni pizza, wild mushroom pizza, and the “not-Hawaiian” with salami and pineapple-infused hot honey. Upgrade to a pizza with brisket from Pinkerton’s Barbecue, roasted salmon, or roasted chicken.
Shredders Pizza
This pizzeria from Johnny’s Gold Brick owner Benjy Mason and chef Jason Kerr is serving a four-course, $39 dinner menu. Start with choice of salad or garlic knots before selecting one of nine 12-inch pizzas, including the “Jason the Dragon” (cup-n-char pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey), “White Light/White Heat” (stracciatella, honey chile crisp, pistachios), or veggie. The meal also comes with a dipping sauce and choice of dessert.
Street to Kitchen
The "unapologetically Thai" restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter ("Chef G" to friends and admirers) is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. The choices include many of the restaurant's most popular dishes, such as garlic chive pancakes, pork sticks, Saeng Wa soft shell crab (made with lemongrass, galangal, and coconut), and steamed shrimp with glass noodles in a spicy Thai seafood sauce. Save room for Houston's best take on mango sticky rice.