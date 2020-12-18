An insider look at a clicky food hall, plus Post Houston's delicious details

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chef Gabriel Medina joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Click Virtual Food Hall. Medina begins the conversation by recounting the career path that took him from the Houston Country Club to Kata Robata, Soma Sushi, and acclaimed Tokyo restaurant Narisawa.

Together with his business partner Steven Salazar, Medina opened Click in 2019. The venue operates over a dozen concepts that serve pizza, tacos, poke, Japanese curry bowls, Filipino food, and more from one kitchen and one ordering platform. Recently, it expanded by partnering with two existing restaurants, burger-chan and Ninja Ramen, to serve their dishes, too. Sandler asks the chef why he chose to partner with those two businesses.

"I think it's important for us as chefs to do everything together," Medina says. "In the end, we're kind of alone. There's not anyone else who's going to try and push you out except your friends, or your peers, or you, Eric Sandler. [laughs] There's not too many people who are going to be in your corner besides our awesome customers."

Prior to the interview, blogger Felice Sloan of Swanky Maven joins Sandler to discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: the initial six vendors coming to Post Houston; Armando's plans to bring its Italian concept Lulu's to River Oaks; Postino's third location that's opening in Town & Country; and a new location of The Palm steakhouse coming to downtown.

In the restaurants of the week segment, Sandler and Sloan discuss their recent visit to Acadian Coast, the newly opened seafood restaurant in the Second Ward. They rave about the spacious patio, tasty cocktails, and creative cuisine. In addition, they discuss former Poitín chef Dominick Lee selling gumbo via a weekly pop-up.

---

