Downtown Houston development reveals first 6 vendors for massive new food hall

Downtown's massive mixed-use development has revealed the first vendors that will populate its food hall. Post Houston, the new development in the former Barbara Jordan post office building, announced the first six vendors for Post Market.

They are:

Salt & Time Butcher Shop: The award-winning butcher shop from Austin known for locally raised meats, an extensive selection of in-house made sausage and charcuterie, and more.

The Butcher's Burger: A recently introduced burger concept from the owners of Salt & Time that includes a classic cheeseburger, a vegetarian burger made with halloumi cheese, and a birria burger.

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken: Chef Nick Graves developed a hot chicken concept that's been a hit at Denver's Avanti Food Hall. The restaurant is currently operating out of Kung Fu Saloon on Washington Ave.

Taco Fuego: A food truck from South Houston known for its charcoal-grilled dishes, including halal quesabirrias.

GELU Italian Ice: A Colorado-based Italian ice shop that serves over 30 flavors of frozen treats that are dairy-free, gluten-free, fat-free, and cholesterol-free.

A Colorado-based Italian ice shop that serves over 30 flavors of frozen treats that are dairy-free, gluten-free, fat-free, and cholesterol-free. SOUPreme: A Vietnamese concept from Tuan and Thy Tran that will serve pho and bun bo Hue based, which was created using family recipes passed down through generations.

Salt & Time is the major headliner. Recently recognized as one of the top 100 butcher shops in America by Food & Wine, the butcher shop and restaurant from chef Ben Runkle and butcher Bryan Butler has become one of Austin's most acclaimed eateries. The duo recently created a new concept around their popular burger that will also operate at Post Houston.

Overall, Post Market will offer a mix of more than 30 concepts from local, regional, national, and international vendors. The 53,000-square-foot space will be organized from small to large, with diners able to choose from food stalls, counter-service kiosks, and full-service restaurants. Architecture firm OMA collaborated with Houston-based LUCID United Collective of Independent Designers to create a design that utilizes stainless steel eating, counters, kitchens, and a floating mesh halo.

“We are beginning to manifest our vision for a pioneering food destination that reflects Houston’s diverse culinary community," Frank Liu, president of Post Houston developer The Lovett Group, said in a statement. "This is just the tip of the iceberg; we are excited to continue announcing additional vendors that will be dynamic additions to downtown’s food and beverage scene.”

Announced in 2019, Post Houston will transform the 550,000-square-foot building with elements that include the Skylawn, a five-acre rooftop park and sustainable organic farm, as well as a concert venue, retail and office space, and a co-working space. It is expected to open in 2021.