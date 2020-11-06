Exciting new Gulf Coast-inspired seafood restaurant casts off in Second Ward

The Second Ward’s new seafood destination debuts next week. Acadian Coast will begin its soft opening this Saturday, November 7, with a full opening to follow on Friday, November 13.

Announced this summer, Acadian Coast unites restaurateur Bruce Gingrich with consultant John Avila (El Burro & the Bull, Henderson & Kane) and executive chef Philippe Gaston (Izakaya, Cove Cold Bar). Originally intended to be a location of Corky’s BBQ, Gingrich recruited Avila to help him develop a Cajun restaurant that would be a better fit for the neighborhood.

“I didn’t want to be another red-and-white sign Cajun concept,” Avila said in August. “I wanted something a little nicer and to reach a slightly higher price point on some of the things we’re doing.”

Enter Gaston, a native of Mexico who grew up in France and has traveled extensively across Europe, South America, and Asian. He researched the history of the Acadians and worked with Avila to create a menu that reflects their journey from Canada to Louisiana.

While the menu is still being finalized, some dishes include a variation on poutine made with potato dumplings, elk Diane, and steak tartare. Acadian Coast will also serve traditional Gulf Coast fare such as grilled oysters, BBQ shrimp, and shrimp and crawfish etouffee. Oysters will be available in both raw and grilled preparations.

In the morning, diners will be able to stop by for coffee and beignets, both traditional and filled with flavors like chicory-chocolate, smoked-salted caramel and apple, and bananas.

Diners will be able to sit inside in luxurious, leather-wrapped booths or outdoors on the spacious patio. Eventually, the patio will feature a large screen for watching games and a stage for live music.