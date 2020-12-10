Tilman Fertitta adds new location of legendary steakhouse to downtown Houston

Tilman Fertitta is bringing another steakhouse brand to downtown Houston. Landry's, Inc. will open a second outpost of The Palm in the GreenStreet development in 2021.

The new restaurant will occupy the former III Forks space at 1201 Fannin St. That restaurant closed in February.

Houston's original location of The Palm opened on Westheimer in 1978 that underwent a $5 million revamp in 2013. Founded in New York in 1926, The Palm distinguishes itself from other steakhouses with a menu that includes Italian-American dishes such as veal parmigiana, as well as giant lobsters from the East Coast. Landry's acquired the 21-unit restaurant chain in February for $50 million after its licensing company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.

Adding The Palm to downtown will give Landry's three high-end steakhouses in the central business district, including Morton's and Vic & Anthony's. Without office workers, juries, sporting events, conventions, or business travel, the area has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but the company tells CultureMap it's feeling bullish about the area.

"We are extremely bullish on the future of the Downtown Houston marketplace and believe there is opportunity for another one of our brands," Keith Beitler, Landry's executive vice president and COO, said via a representative. "Morton’s, Vic & Anthony’s. and Saltgrass Steak House downtown are very successful and will continue to remain go to steakhouses.'"