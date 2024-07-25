a peacocking good time
New cocktail bar shakes up Shady Acres with 'Hollywood chic' vibes
A stylish new cocktail bar is opening near the Heights. Plume will begin service this Friday, July 26.
Located in the Urban Office West Heights building at at W. 22nd and Beall, the Shady Acres cocktail den is the first project from Golden Ratio Hospitality Group, which unites real estate developers Dan Braun and James Fitch of Braun Enterprises with Ted Baker, the owner of Bobcat Teddy’s and Penny Whistle Pub.
Inspired by a shared desire to offer an alternative to the massive patio bars on nearby 20th Street, the group developed Plume as a more intimate, grown up space with a higher level of service and attention to detail than its neighbors. Plume also serves an an amenity for Braun’s office tenants in the building.
“We were looking for something we feel like is not in Houston,” Fitch tells CultureMap. “This bright, vibrant atmosphere. We want to be upbeat and fun. We’re calling it Hollywood chic.”
To bring that vision to life, the partners worked with interior designer Bradford Collier of B.W. Collier Interior Design of Houston. True to its name, the space features a peacock art installation, a neon sign that spells out “Plume,” and peacock feathers on the walls. The bar area seats 45, while the lounge offers seating for 50. Another 25 people may sit on the covered patio when the weather permits.
The Sol Flare, Savannah Trace, Agave Buzz, and Tropical Smoke Signal cocktails at Plume.Photo by Duc Hoang
Baker took the lead on developing the cocktail menu, which is divided into different sections based on a drink’s style. For example, the Blissful Bubbles section offers sips such as the Strawberry Serenade, made with strawberry-infused Aperol and pomegranate liqueur that’s topped with sparking wine. The Peacock’s Pride section is devoted to house originals, including the Chili Kissed Avocado Margarita, the Agave Buzz (a riff on a carajillo), and the Savannah Trace, made with peach-infused bourbon, muddled blackberries, Chabord, Pimm’s, and more. Plume also pours a number of classics, including its take on the Old Fashioned, espresso martini, negroni, and paloma.
“I’ve always had a passion for cocktails,” Baker says. “Getting older, the things you like obviously evolve. Plume is somewhere I think James, Dan, and I would want to go. We’ve evolved. I want a nice glass of wine or a cocktail in a more elevated atmosphere.”
While no one would ever confused Plume with a restaurant, it does serve a tidy menu of shareable snacks. They include meatballs in chipotle ragout, bacon-wrapped dates, hummus and crudites, and shrimp and snapper ceviche. Those who want something sweet will find chocolate chip cookies and a chocolate pot de creme.
Plume serves bacon-wrapped dates.Photo by Duc Hoang
Of course, fancy doesn't meet snobby. Everyone is welcome at Plume.
“We are elevated and sophisticated but we want to be approachable in every aspect,” Fitch adds. “Whether it’s happy hour with a group of friends or date night, you can come in and get a drink. You can get a vodka soda or a beer. We want to cater to the neighborhood and not just special occasions.”
Plume is open Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 4 pm.