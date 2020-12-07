Popular Inner Loop wine bar and cafe uncorks new Memorial-area location

Good news, Memorial-area wine lovers. All those rumors about Postino WineCafe coming to west Houston are true.

The Arizona-based wine bar and cafe with locations in The Heights and Montrose will open its third Houston-area restaurant in the Town & Country Village shopping center, founder and CEO Lauren Bailey tells CultureMap. Postino’s plans for the area have been quietly circulating for awhile, but Bailey only signed the lease with local developer Moody Rambin last week.

“I really love this neighborhood. We have so many guests that would visit us in The Heights and Montrose that live over there,” Bailey says. “I drove over there and saw it and dug into the history of Town & Country. It seems like a good spot, especially with so much residential over there.”

The new location will occupy the former Pronto Cucinino space at 791 Town & Country Blvd. With much of the design work already done, Bailey hopes the new location can open as soon as late spring 2021.

“One of the things that attracted me to it the most is the huge patio it’s going to have in the front. We’re big fans of that, obviously,” Bailey says. “It’s going to have a big indoor-outdoor bar like we have in Montrose.”

The delay has also allowed Bailey time to research the neighborhood’s history. An art wall will pay homage to Town & Country’s status as one of the city’s first upscale shopping districts.

Of course, diners will find all the familiar features that have made Postino such a hit, including $5 glasses of wine from 11 am-5 pm and an appealing menu with a wide selection of bruschetta and other shareable items. The restaurant offers 30 wines by-the-glass, another 40 selections by-the-bottle, and local craft beer on tap.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Postino continues to grow. The restaurant recently opened locations in Denver and Tempe, Arizona and will expand to Dallas in 2021.