weekend event planner
These are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend will be a heavily musical one – and we’re not just talking about the listening parties for the new BTS album happening here, here, here, here, and here.
We’re talking about a three-day metal fest at White Oak Music Hall, an intimate performance from George Ducas at Hotel Saint Augustine, a bit of Beethoven at Houston Symphony, a kids’ day of music at the Heights, a Women’s History Month concert thrown by the Community Music Center of Houston, and, of course, Cody Johnson's closing night concert at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo.
And don’t forget about seeing the Fab Four on the big screen again.
Thursday, March 19
Hell's Heroes
The three-day metal free-for-all known as Hell’s Heroes VIII will feature exclusive sets from Blood Fire Death (featuring current and former members of European metal bands Watain, Emperor, Mayhem, Aura Noir, and more); Japanese heavy metal ensemble Loudness; German metal legend Doro Pesch (performing the 1987 LP Triumph and Agony, by her former band Warlock); Norwegian black metal legends Enslaved (performing its 1987 debut LP Vikingligr Veldi); and Canadian avant-garde greats Voivod. Noon.
Houston Latino Film Festival
Over at the Houston Latino Film Festival, audiences can expect special guest filmmaker Q&As, industry conversations, and community-centered events that celebrate a decade legacy while spotlighting the next generation of Latino filmmakers and creatives. Highlights will include a 45th anniversary screening of Zoot Suit with actor Daniel Valdez in attendance; Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood; and closing night film The Dog, My Father and Us. 5 pm (2 pm Friday; 10 am Saturday; 11:30 am Sunday).
Hotel Saint Augustine presents “Rodeo Rendezvous: The Lyric Hour – Songs & Storytelling with George Ducas”
Grammy-nominated recording artist and multi-platinum songwriter George Ducas will return to his hometown for a special acoustic performance at Hotel Saint Augustine, as part of the property’s 2026 Rodeo programming. Known for his distinctive blend of classic honky-tonk and modern country storytelling, Ducas will present an intimate songwriter-style performance featuring songs from across his recording and writing career, along with the stories behind them. 6 pm.
UH Cougars Watch Party at The Plaza at Avenida Houston
The No. 2-seeded Cougars will take on No. 15 Idaho Vandals in the first round of the NCAA Division | Men’s Basketball Tournament. While the game is in Oklahoma City, fans can cheer on the team at this official watch party, which will feature the game on a massive 20-foot LED screen as well as on multiple 80-inch monitors. A DJ, selfie stations, and games with prizes round out the experience. 7:40 pm (tip-off at 9 pm).
Friday, March 20
The Ensemble Theatre presents Choir Boy
The Ensemble Theatre continues its Rooted in Destiny season with the coming-of-age production Choir Boy. Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney (who penned the play the Oscar-winning Moonlight was based on), it follows a group of young, Black students at Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, as they navigate issues of identity and sexuality. Choir Boy landed among the bright lights of Broadway’s 2019 season, eventually becoming a 2019 Tony nominee for Best Play. Through Sunday, March 12. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).
The Horizon Theatre presents Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen is a musical about life and the way we live it. The production will officially kick off The Horizon Theatre's brand-new Immersive Theater Series, featuring one production each season in a non-traditional theater space. By moving out of the traditional theatre setting and into the multi-sensory environment of Seismique, Horizon is inviting the audience to step directly into Evan’s world. This isn't just a show; it's an experience that blurs the line between the stage and the audience. Through Sunday, March 29. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Houston Ballet presents Broken Wings
Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Broken Wings is a narrative ballet inspired by Frida Kahlo’s life and art. The ballet highlights Kahlo’s transformation of personal pain into art, focusing on her unapologetic personality and deep connection to her Mexican roots. Diego Rivera, Kahlo’s husband and creative partner, plays a central role in her life and work. Through Broken Wings, Lopez Ochoa celebrates Kahlo’s resilience and the indigenous influences in her art, offering a powerful portrayal of her legacy. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Houston Symphony presents "Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony + Timpani World Premiere"
The most famous four notes in history launch a towering masterpiece for the ages in Beethoven’s legendary Fifth Symphony. Award-winning composer Andy Akiho is known for bold, immersive music that shatters preconceptions, and the Symphony will present the world premiere of his Timpani Concerto, written especially for principal timpanist Leonardo Soto. The concert will be conducted by music director Juraj Valčuha. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Saturday, March 21
Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta
The annual Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta is the largest canoe and kayak race in Texas. This tradition brings together hundreds of paddlers for a scenic and spirited race through the heart of the city - all while supporting Buffalo Bayou Partnership’s ongoing work to create and steward parks, trails, and unique destinations along the bayou. Please note participants are required to bring or reserve their own boats.Minimum entry age is 12. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. 8 am.
Heights Kids' Day of Music
The annual Heights Kids' Day of Music connects children and families directly with Houston arts organizations, showcasing local musicians. The festival features live performances, hands-on musical exploration in the Instrument Petting Zoo and Joy of Drumming tent, interactive arts activities, and opportunities to engage with more than 30 local arts organizations such as Houston Ballet, HITS Theatre, and Houston Youth Symphony. 10 am.
Discovery Green presents Girls on the Green
Discovery Green celebrates Women’s History Month with the third annual Girls on the Green. The event kicks off with DJ Gracie Chavez and a reading from Houston’s Youth Poet Laureate, Kaviya Dhir. There will also be live music from Houston’s own Garbage Girlfriend, followed by a panel featuring women leaders who encourage girls of all ages to reach for their goals. Enjoy themed photo ops, explore a curated flea market filled with women makers and bakers, and end the evening with a special outdoor screening of Wonder Woman. 4 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Movie Night at Bayou Bend | A Hard Day’s Night
Just one month after the Beatles exploded onto the U.S. scene with their Ed Sullivan Show appearance, John, Paul, George, and Ringo began working on a project that would bring their revolutionary talent to the big screen. That movie became the 1964 musical comedy classic A Hard Day’s Night, which the MFAH and Bayou Bend will be showing this weekend. The screening takes place in the Diana Garden tent. Light refreshments are available. 7 pm.
Sunday, March 22
Agnes and Sherman x Food Mahjong Club
Agnes and Sherman will be collaborating with Food Mahjong Club for a one-night-only ticketed event celebrating food, culture, and community. Chef/co-owner Nick Wong will serve a selection of bites that showcase his signature culinary approach, and beverage director David Perez will complement the menu with a playful cocktail program sponsored by D’USSÉ. The evening will begin with open mahjong play, followed by an amateur tournament, with a winner announced at the end of the night. 5 pm.
Community Music Center of Houston presents CMCH Women’s History Month Concert
The CMCH Women's History Month Concert is a lively in-person event showcasing the power and creativity of women in music. Hosted by former ABC13 news anchor Melanie Lawson, the concert features guest artists from across the country: Steinway Hall of Fame pianist Donna Weng Friedman, critically acclaimed composer Stefania de Kenessey, and master double bassist Dr. Jacqueline Pickett. It will be led by Dr. Anne Lundy, the first Black woman to conduct the Houston Symphony Orchestra, with the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra, 5 pm.
DACAMERA at the Eldorado: Rising Jazz Stars - Sarah Hanahan
Based in New York, Sarah Hanahan was named Rising Star Alto Saxophonist in Downbeat’s 2025 Critics Poll. She has performed with renowned musicians such as Jeff “Tain” Watts, Nat Reeves, Peter Martin, Steve Davis, Billy Hart, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jason Moran, Marc Cary, Joseph Farnsworth, Peter Washington, and Nicholas Payton. She regularly leads her own group at iconic New York venues including Smalls Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Club, Smoke Jazz Club, Birdland, and Zinc Bar. 5 & 7 pm.