Wine & Food Week is one of the region’s premier culinary and wine events, with this year’s theme being Going Places, a culinary journey highlighting global flavors, emerging talent, and the innovators shaping the future of food, wine, and hospitality. With hundreds of wines, standout chefs, special guests, and immersive experiences, Wine & Food Week promises a week of indulgence, discovery, and unforgettable flavors.

The globally-inspired lineup of events includes the new Going Places Goes Global on June 3, featuring multiple wine pairing seminars. The week continues with the Crushing It With Cocktails competition on June 4, when some of the city’s best mixologists shake things up with travel-inspired creations.

Also featured are Sips, Suds & Savor on June 5 and the elegant Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Panel & Luncheon. The celebration culminates with the grand finale - the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase, where acclaimed chefs compete for the coveted Chef of Chefs Award and a $5,000 cash prize.