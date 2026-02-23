The Houston Latino Film Festival will include premieres, feature-length films of all genres, documentaries, short film programs, discussion panels, filmmaking workshops, musical performances, and more from emerging and established artists.

Audiences can also expect special guest filmmaker Q&As, industry conversations, and community-centered events that celebrate a decade legacy while spotlighting the next generation of Latino filmmakers and creatives.

Highlights will include opening night film American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez; a 45th anniversary screening of Zoot Suit with actor Daniel Valdez in attendance; Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood; and closing night film The Dog, My Father and Us.

For a full schedule of screenings, go to the festival website.