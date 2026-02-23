Houston Latino Film Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Latino Film Festival

The Houston Latino Film Festival will include premieres, feature-length films of all genres, documentaries, short film programs, discussion panels, filmmaking workshops, musical performances, and more from emerging and established artists.

Audiences can also expect special guest filmmaker Q&As, industry conversations, and community-centered events that celebrate a decade legacy while spotlighting the next generation of Latino filmmakers and creatives.

Highlights will include opening night film American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez; a 45th anniversary screening of Zoot Suit with actor Daniel Valdez in attendance; Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood; and closing night film The Dog, My Father and Us.

For a full schedule of screenings, go to the festival website.

The Houston Latino Film Festival will include premieres, feature-length films of all genres, documentaries, short film programs, discussion panels, filmmaking workshops, musical performances, and more from emerging and established artists.

Audiences can also expect special guest filmmaker Q&As, industry conversations, and community-centered events that celebrate a decade legacy while spotlighting the next generation of Latino filmmakers and creatives.

Highlights will include opening night film American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez; a 45th anniversary screening of Zoot Suit with actor Daniel Valdez in attendance; Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood; and closing night film The Dog, My Father and Us.

For a full schedule of screenings, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://houstonlatinofilmfestival.org/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.