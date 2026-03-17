Hell's Heroes will feature exclusive sets from Bathory tribute, Blood Fire Death (featuring current and former members of European metal bands Watain, Emperor, Mayhem, Aura Noir, and more); Japan's premier heavy metal ensemble, Loudness; German metal legend, Doro Pesch (performing the 1987 LP, Triumph and Agony, by her former band Warlock); Norwegian black metal legends, Enslaved (performing its 1987 debut LP, Vikingligr Veldi); German legend Udo Dirkschneider (performing a special "Balls to the Wall" set in honor of the Accept LP's 40th Anniversary); and Canadian avant-garde greats Voivod.
Hell's Heroes will feature exclusive sets from Bathory tribute, Blood Fire Death (featuring current and former members of European metal bands Watain, Emperor, Mayhem, Aura Noir, and more); Japan's premier heavy metal ensemble, Loudness; German metal legend, Doro Pesch (performing the 1987 LP, Triumph and Agony, by her former band Warlock); Norwegian black metal legends, Enslaved (performing its 1987 debut LP, Vikingligr Veldi); German legend Udo Dirkschneider (performing a special "Balls to the Wall" set in honor of the Accept LP's 40th Anniversary); and Canadian avant-garde greats Voivod.
WHEN
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TICKET INFO
$283.70