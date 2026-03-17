Hell's Heroes will feature exclusive sets from Bathory tribute, Blood Fire Death (featuring current and former members of European metal bands Watain, Emperor, Mayhem, Aura Noir, and more); Japan's premier heavy metal ensemble, Loudness; German metal legend, Doro Pesch (performing the 1987 LP, Triumph and Agony, by her former band Warlock); Norwegian black metal legends, Enslaved (performing its 1987 debut LP, Vikingligr Veldi); German legend Udo Dirkschneider (performing a special "Balls to the Wall" set in honor of the Accept LP's 40th Anniversary); and Canadian avant-garde greats Voivod.