Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience

Photo courtesy of Liverpool Legends

Liverpool Legends are four musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever. The audience will experience the complete history of The Beatles, from the early mop-top hits, to the Magical Mystery Tour, through the psychedelic era, and other classics.

Stafford Centre
10505 Cash Rd, Stafford, TX 77477, USA
https://staffordcentre.com/event/liverpool-legends-beatles-experience/

$35-$85
