Sabine Street Studios presents "Ballet of the Masses" Awards Ceremony

Experience the vibrant fusion of sport and art at "Ballet of the Masses," where over 40 Houston artists have transformed ordinary regulation Soccer into works of art. The aerial installation celebrates the incredible diversity of styles, skills, techniques, and media brought together by these talented creators. Each piece reflects the dynamic energy and joy that both sport and art inspire.

This awards ceremony will honor the artists, led by special guest juror, renowned sports commentator and expert Glenn Davis, whose unique perspective bridges the worlds of athletics and creativity,

The exhibition will remain on display through July 25.