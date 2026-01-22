Houston Ballet presents Broken Wings

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Broken Wings is a narrative ballet inspired by Frida Kahlo’s life and art, created in 2015 for English National Ballet. Drawing from Kahlo’s paintings, the ballet incorporates surrealist elements and Mexican folk music, with a score by Peter Salem.

The story features three human characters, with male dancers representing Kahlo’s self-portraits, symbolizing her strength and grounded nature. The ballet highlights Kahlo’s transformation of personal pain into art, focusing on her unapologetic personality and deep connection to her Mexican roots. Diego Rivera, Kahlo’s husband and creative partner, plays a central role in her life and work.

Through Broken Wings, Lopez Ochoa celebrates Kahlo’s resilience and the indigenous influences in her art, offering a powerful portrayal of her legacy.