Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Anthony Rathbun

The annual Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta is the largest canoe and kayak race in Texas. This tradition brings together hundreds of paddlers for a scenic and spirited race through the heart of the city - all while supporting Buffalo Bayou Partnership’s ongoing work to create and steward parks, trails, and unique destinations along the bayou.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston’s Pediatric Dentist
7700 San Felipe St #222, Houston, TX 77063, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/event/2026-buffalo-bayou-partnership-regatta/

TICKET INFO

$55-$65

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
