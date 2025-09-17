weekend event planner
Here are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
There is way, way, way too much stuff happening this weekend. There are so many things happening, we couldn’t fit it all in the event planner.
British comedy gods Jimmy Carr and John Cleese are coming to Texas for a couple shows. Funny gals Rosebud Baker, Fortune Feimster, and Maddy Smith will also be making ‘em laugh. The Viet Cultural Fest and the Bicycle Ball are both going down on Saturday. And don’t get us started on the concerts: Lainey Wilson, Laufey, Lake Street Dive and Toad the Wet Sprocket all have shows coming up.
Yeah, all that is going on, but there is also this:
Thursday, September 18
The Ensemble Theatre presents Akeelah and the Bee
Based on the 2006 movie starring Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett and a young Keke Palmer, Akeelah and the Bee follows the story of Akeelah, a young African-American who possesses a remarkable talent for spelling and shares her journey as she prepares to compete in the National Spelling Bee. With the support of her family and a dedicated teacher she must overcome personal challenges and societal obstacles. Through Sunday, October 12. 7:30 pm (2 and 7:30 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).
Houston Ballet presents Rock, Roll & Tutus
Here’s something you’d never thought you’d see from Houston Ballet: a high-energy, mixed repertory program called Rock, Roll & Tutus. Featuring four expressive and artistically bold works, the program fuses classical technique with the rhythm of modern life. With choreography from Ishida, Christopher Bruce, Jacquelyn Long, and artistic director Stanton Welch AM, the program blends emotion, music, and movement. Through Sunday, September 28. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Lil Wayne in concert
OK, so Lil Wayne’s latest album Tha Carter VI hasn’t been well-received by the fans. (The less said about that song produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the better.) But despite the middling reviews (and the fact that he’s been dressing up like an auntie who went on a life-changing trip to Italy), he’s still one of the rap greats of the Gulf Coast. Expect him to drop such classics as “Lollipop” “A Milli,” and other hits when he plays The Woodlands the weekend. 7 pm.
Friday, September 19
Untitled Art presents Untitled Art, Houston Fair
Untitled Art’s first Houston show takes place this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Considered one of the country’s leading contemporary art fairs, the show features a series of curated galleries designed to offer a narrative flow for viewers. In addition, Untitled Art will shine a spotlight on Houston’s rich cultural fabric through special projects, prizes, live podcast panels, institutional presentations, and community partnerships, furthering Untitled Art’s mission to champion creative innovation in contemporary art and reflect Houston’s distinct cultural identity and international reach. Noon (7 am Saturday; 10 am Sunday).
Karbach Brewing Co. presents Karbachtoberfest
Karbachtoberfest is back and better than ever. Get ready for three weekends of beer, live music, wiener dog races, stein-hoisting contests, and all-your-favorite Bavarian fun. The performers this year will be Sugar Joiko & JoiLux Band, The Ransom Brothers, and Lucid Illusions. Expect polka beats, gourmet bratwursts, and plenty of cold Karbach beer. Through Sunday, October 5. 5 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Maintenance Artist
After motherhood disrupted her career as an artist, Mierle Laderman Ukeles published a daring manifesto in 1969: From that point on, all her acts of childcare and household maintenance would be performance art. This riveting documentary finds Ukeles reflecting on her career and involvement with the impassioned social and artistic upheavals of the late 20th century. A discussion with filmmaker Toby Perl Freilich, moderated by Texas Monthly executive editor Mimi Swartz, follows both Friday and Saturday screenings. 7 pm.
Shane Gillis in concert
Shane Gillis, who’ll be in H-Town this weekend, is proof that getting fired from Saturday Night Live – even before you appear on the show – can change your life. We all remember when he became a cancel-culture cause celebre when he was hired in 2019 and immediately got dismissed for racist remarks he made on a podcast. Cut to today. Gillis is one of the hottest comics working today. His Netflix sitcom Tires is one of the streamer’s most popular shows. He recently hosted the ESPYs. And the man has hosted SNL not once, but twice. 8 pm.
Saturday, September 20
The Makeup Show Houston
The Makeup Show will feature influential artists, beauty experts, and all the brands the beauty industry has to offer. This two-day event will offer educational opportunities at their Main, Seminar, and Demo stages, where participants can learn the latest trends, techniques, and the secrets to a successful career from the most sought-after makeup artists and beauty experts in the industry. Attendees can also shop for must-have products in makeup, skincare, and haircare at pro discount prices. 9 am.
Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts presents Fall Exhibitions opening day
The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts will present the opening of two new exhibitions. The Main Gallery will feature “A Curated Life: Selections from the Collection of Andy Moran.” Andy and his late wife, Mary Lou Chester, developed a remarkable collection of work by African-American artists — many of whom were students at Texas Southern University. In the Cole Gallery will be “The Maker’s Muse: Contemporary Photography from the Artists of the American Society of Photographers.” Through Saturday, January 10. 10 am.
Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Book Fair
Cultural Center “Our Texas” will present their annual, three-day Book Fair, an opportunity for book lovers of all ages to discover treasures for the fall season. The fair will feature a selection of used books for kids and adults, including fiction and non-fiction works, adventure stories, cookbooks, travel guides, art books, and more. 1 pm.
Axelrad Beer Garden presents Mooty Mart: Hip Hop Thrift Market & Concert
Mooty Mart: Hip Hop Thrift Market & Concert is launching at Axelrad Beer Garden, bringing a fresh dose of culture, beats, and sustainable style to the city. This isn't just your average market; it's a vibrant community hub where discovering unique thrift treasures meets the unmatched energy of live original hip-hop artistry. Imagine spending some time digging through racks for vintage finds, then turning to catch some of Houston's hottest local DJs and artists tearing up the stage. 7 pm.
Sunday, September 21
Holocaust Museum Houston presents NEXTGen Challah Bake
In celebration of “Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling," Holocaust Museum Houston will present the NEXTGen for a Challah Bake and an exclusive tour of the new exhibition. Known for its signature braided shape, challah is a rich, slightly sweet bread that is a staple of Jewish traditions, particularly for the Sabbath, holidays, and religious rituals. Taking place directly before Rosh Hashanah, guests will make round challahs representing the cycle of the year past and the cycle of the year ahead of us. 10:30 am.
Round Top Film Festival presents Giant
The Round Top Film Festival will co-host a screening of Giant, a timeless Texas classic (starring the A-list triumvirate of Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Dean) that reminds us why stories on the big screen matter. Just like the festival, this film brings people together to share in the power of cinema, community, and conversation. Partnering with River Oaks Theatre to present Giant is a special way to celebrate the festival’s Texas roots and honor the storytelling traditions that continue to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike. 1:30 pm.
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett in concert
Two country-loving dudes from right here in the Lone Star State have joined forces for a tour that’ll make a stop at The Woodlands this weekend. Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges and Dallas’s Charley Crockett are currently co-headlining The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour. Bridges is touring in support of his 2024 album, Leon, while Crockett is touring in support of his new album, Lonesome Drifter. 7 pm.