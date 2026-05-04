235-year-old sourdough starter
Tomball barbecue trio spins up new tavern devoted to pizza and burgers
The trio behind Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue, the Michelin Bib Gourmand barbecue joint in Tomball, are switching things up with their companion burger restaurant. They recently shuttered Tejas Burger Joint and will soon replace it with a new pizza and burger concept called Snarky’s Pizza and Burgers.
Scott Moore, who co-owns both restaurants with his partner Michelle Holland his brother, chef Greg Moore, tells CultureMap that Tejas Burgers had simply runs its course in its original location on Main Street. Their landlord approached them about another, larger property that had been home to a pizzeria.
“We looked at the space. Sure enough, there’s a beautiful Italian-designed pizza oven in place,” Moore says. “It’s been sitting empty for almost a ear. If we can do burgers here and add pizza to the menu, let’s have some fun with a new concept.”
Moore got to work on a pizza dough recipe. After experimenting with various options, he settled on a sourdough crust, even acquiring a 235-year-old starter from a company in California to serve as the basis for Snarky’s crust.
“I’ve been spending a lot of time being nerdy about pizza dough for the last four or five months,” Moore says. “I’ve been cultivating and growing and feeding starters every day for the last five months of my life. I can hear the starter talking to me at night. It’s like a child that needs constant attention.”
Instead of adhering to the conventions of any existing style such as New York, Detroit, or Chicago, he’s going his own way.
“We’re going to make Tomball style. It’s a thin sourdough crust with elevated ingredients and barbecue meats like sausage and pork belly and things of that nature,” he says.
Of course, Snarky’s will also serve traditional toppings like pepperoni. Its mozzarella cheese is imported from Italy.
Greg Moore, a chef whose resume includes Houston Italian restaurant Mancuso’s Italian Table, is working on options for salads, wings, and desserts. Of course, the whole Tejas Burger Menu of half-pound smoked burgers, thinner burgers that are cooked on a griddle, and sides will be available, too. The larger kitchen allows Snarky’s to upgrade to house made french fries and onion rings.
Beyond creating new menu items, Snarky’s will also be the first time Moore and his partners have tackled full service or offered cocktails and spirits. Rather than focus on local options, the eight beers on tap will be icons in their style like Sierra Nevada pale ale or Guinness. Moore says he hired a general manager who’s worked at The Union Kitchen to help manage the waitstaff.
Since Tejas Barbecue’s menu stays pretty much the same, Moore sees Snarky’s as an opportunity for more creativity.
“This is a good creative outlay for us. Michelle is working hard on the vibe, feel, and ambiance. I’ve been working on dough. Greg is working on recipes. It’s been a fun project to stir up our creative juices,” he says.
With inspections complete, it’s only a matter of days until the trio invite the public in for their first pizza and burger feast. Once Snarky’s debuts, it will serve lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday. Just look for the japalope at 306 Market Street.