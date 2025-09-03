The Ensemble Theatre presents Akeelah and the Bee

Akeelah and the Bee follows the story of Akeelah, a young African-American who possesses a remarkable talent for spelling and shares her journey as she prepares to compete in the National Spelling Bee. With the support of her family and a dedicated teacher she must overcome personal challenges and societal obstacles.
