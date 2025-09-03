The Ensemble Theatre presents Akeelah and the Bee

eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Ensemble Theatre

Akeelah and the Bee follows the story of Akeelah, a young African-American who possesses a remarkable talent for spelling and shares her journey as she prepares to compete in the National Spelling Bee. With the support of her family and a dedicated teacher she must overcome personal challenges and societal obstacles.

WHEN

WHERE

The Ensemble Theatre
3535 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://ensemblehouston.com/2025-26-season/akeelah-and-the-bee

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
