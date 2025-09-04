Holocaust Museum Houston presents Jacquelline Kott-Wolle: "Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" opening reception

Through contemporary paintings, "Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" explores the key people, experiences and community that shaped artist Jacquelline Kott-Wolle and traces the story of one North American Jewish family through five generations from 1925 to the present.

Paired with the artist’s own narration, the exhibition presents playful images of Jewish holidays, moments at Hebrew school and vacations as well as milestone celebrations marked by the artist’s family through the years. Kott-Wolle’s Jewish identity was informed by the experiences of her parents and grandparents who arrived in Canada in 1949 after the Holocaust. .

"Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" is a series of contemporary oil paintings and short narratives about Jewish identity in North America. Together with her written reflections on being Jewish, Kott-Wolle takes the viewer on a journey into her grandmother’s kitchen at Passover, her Zeidi’s textile store, her summer camp and more.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 7.