Holocaust Museum Houston presents Jacquelline Kott-Wolle: "Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Holocaust Museum Houston

Through contemporary paintings, "Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" explores the key people, experiences and community that shaped artist Jacquelline Kott-Wolle and traces the story of one North American Jewish family through five generations from 1925 to the present.

Paired with the artist’s own narration, the exhibition presents playful images of Jewish holidays, moments at Hebrew school and vacations as well as milestone celebrations marked by the artist’s family through the years. Kott-Wolle’s Jewish identity was informed by the experiences of her parents and grandparents who arrived in Canada in 1949 after the Holocaust. .

"Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" is a series of contemporary oil paintings and short narratives about Jewish identity in North America. Together with her written reflections on being Jewish, Kott-Wolle takes the viewer on a journey into her grandmother’s kitchen at Passover, her Zeidi’s textile store, her summer camp and more.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 7.

Through contemporary paintings, "Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" explores the key people, experiences and community that shaped artist Jacquelline Kott-Wolle and traces the story of one North American Jewish family through five generations from 1925 to the present.

Paired with the artist’s own narration, the exhibition presents playful images of Jewish holidays, moments at Hebrew school and vacations as well as milestone celebrations marked by the artist’s family through the years. Kott-Wolle’s Jewish identity was informed by the experiences of her parents and grandparents who arrived in Canada in 1949 after the Holocaust. .

"Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling" is a series of contemporary oil paintings and short narratives about Jewish identity in North America. Together with her written reflections on being Jewish, Kott-Wolle takes the viewer on a journey into her grandmother’s kitchen at Passover, her Zeidi’s textile store, her summer camp and more.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://hmh.org/event/growing-up-jewish-art-storytelling/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.