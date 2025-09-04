Holocaust Museum Houston presents NEXTGen Challah Bake

eventdetail
Jacqueline Kott-Wolle, "Patriarch with a Challah," 2022, oil on canvas

In celebration of :Growing Up Jewish – Art & Storytelling," Holocaust Museum Houston will present the NEXTGen for a Challah Bake and an exclusive tour of the new exhibition.

Known for its signature braided shape, challah is a rich, slightly sweet bread that is a staple of Jewish traditions, particularly for the Sabbath, holidays, and religious rituals. Taking place directly before Rosh Hashanah, guests will make round challahs representing the cycle of the year past and the cycle of the year ahead of us.

NEXTGen is an affinity group for young professionals ages 21-45 who share a common passion for Holocaust Museum Houston and its mission.

WHEN

WHERE

Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://hmh.org/event/nextgen-challah-bake/

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

