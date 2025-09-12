Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts presents Fall Exhibitions opening day

“Angelic Ari,” by Linda Hinojos, 2025, Acrylic and Airbrush on Canvas. As featured in “A Curated Life: Selections from the Collection of Andy Moran” at the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts, Fall 2025.

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts will present the opening of two new exhibitions. The Main Gallery will feature “A Curated Life: Selections from the Collection of Andy Moran.” Andy and his late wife, Mary Lou Chester, began collecting in 1971 and developed a remarkable collection of work by African-American artists - many of whom were students of Dr. John Biggers and Carroll Harris Simms at Texas Southern University. “A Curated Life” features 47 works of art from Andy Moran’s private collection, including work by Dr. John Biggers, Kermit Oliver, Edsel Cramer, Julian Kyle, Linda Hinojos, and Earlie Hudnall, Jr.

In the Cole Gallery will be “The Maker’s Muse: Contemporary Photography from the Artists of the American Society of Photographers.” The traveling exhibit features 60 images by members of the organization from across the country.

The exhibitions will remain on display through January 10, 2026.

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts
6815 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379, USA
https://pearlmfa.org

Admission is free.

