CYCLE Houston presents Bicycle Ball

CYCLE Houston presents the annual Bicycle Ball, an event that will celebrate the awarding of their 200,000th bicycle this year. CYCLE continues their commitment to improving second-grade literacy at Title 1 Schools in the Greater Houston area. They will celebrate their Board of Directors, community partners, corporate sponsors and dedicated volunteers.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Houston Hotel
4 Riverway Dr, Houston, TX 77056, USA
$550-$20,000

